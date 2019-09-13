10 Best Computer Case in 2019 – Review

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If one wants to have a perfectly well-designed PC with all necessary items, knows that it is not an easy job. It is patient work with exceptional attention for details.

However, if you are still wondering why is this important, let’s imagine all the best components for the PC without a good case that will cool it down. Worst case scenario, right?

Now, we prepared a list of best cases that you could have and hope it will make your purchase dilemma go away.

1. CORSAIR CRYSTAL 570X RGB Mid-Tower Case

(Best Budget)

Another promising model from famous brand Corsair. It is slightly different than the previously mentioned ones, mostly in the way how it is designed. Furthermore, it is entirely transparent, which means that a sleek-tempered glass surrounds the entire case. It is a perfect choice for all of you who like the non-ordinary design but care about the quality of the product.

Features

Cable management

Four-panel laminated glass

Fan trays (removable)

Integrated RGB controller

Velcro cable straps

Direct airflow

SP120 RGB LED fans x3

Moreover, the case is perfectly fit for all sorts of radiators and can support up to six fans. It has SP120 RGB LED fans, and built-in LED controller.

Corsair offers advanced cooling options with this one, and cable management which is super-important for most of the users who like to keep things clean and neat.

Pros

Excellent display

Advanced design

Easy for setup

Spacy

Cons

Tight cable management

2. Thermaltake Core P3 ATX Tempered Glass Gaming Computer Case Chassis

The Thermaltake Core P3 is designed specially to provide an exceptional experience for users. It has an open-frame design that looks amazing and provides an insight into the interior of the model. With this PC case, users will enjoy the benefits such as GPU Float bracket. Also, the case can be placed both ways, horizontally and vertically, as well as on the wall.

Features:

Open-frame design

High-quality glass window

Strong materials

Multiple placement options

GPU float bracket

Moreover, the case is made from a high-quality 5mm thick tempered glass that can quickly reduce the noise from the PC, which creates perfect working conditions. Also, the user will have easy access to USB and HD Audio ports, as well as three year’s warranty for the product.

Pros

Noise isolator

User friendly

Cable management

Support 2x USB 3.0 ports including HD Audio ports

Cons

Low-quality PCI extention cable

3. AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower Computer Case

The AeroCool Cylon RGB is designed to attract customers, with its exceptional design and powerful backlit LED.

Moreover, the brand has a good reputation regarding similar products, and as what we could see from a customer experience, it is worth mentioning.

Features

Side window RGB

Dust filters (removable)

Multiple color modes

ATX/micro and ATX/ mini-ITX

USB 3.0; 2.0;

HD Audio ports

Mid Tower Case has 13 lighting modes on the front with 6 RGB flow light modes which provide fantastic lightning experience. It is easy to manage and accessible, therefore, anyone can use it. Also, it supports SD or microSD card. However, the main reason why you should consider this model is that it has air cooling, and its dual-chamber design provides substantial ventilation too.

Pros

Has a liquid cooling option

Resistant

Has VGA fan bracket design

0.5mm steel thickness

SD/microSD memory card

CPU cooler

Supports high-end graphics (371mm)

Cons

Looks poorly

4. Cougar CONQUER ATX Gaming Computer Case

One of the well-known brands in the gaming world has produced this fantastic model, which has all that good PC case should have, and more. Starting from design, it has an original framing made from high-quality aluminum, which separates this model from other ordinary-looking ones. However, Cougar is more than a perfect plan, and it has the advanced cooling capability, which is the main reasons why gamers love it.

Features

Mini ITX and Micro ATX PC case

Strong and quality materials

CFD 120mm LED fan x3

Mid-tower

Proper dimensions and lightweight

Moreover, you can modify it by your preferences, and build a secure gaming system which includes full-size graphics cards (350mm). It will change the way you think about gaming.

Pros

USB 3.0 x 2

Cable management

7 expansion slots

Laminated safety glass

Fan/water-cooling options

Cons

Limited space

5. Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 RGB Computer Case

The Master Box Pro 5 RGB is quite simply designed, and made to be efficient, with no further attention to look. Therefore, it is ideal for users who dislike fancy and modern look. The computer case has 120mm RGB fans that are strategically placed so that it can provide enough airflow for the front side of the panel. Also, it has a 4mm thick edge-to-edge glass side panel. All that provides a perfectly functional space and allows the computer to works correctly without heating up.

Features

Splitter cables for RGB LED fans

4mm thick tempered glass

Three 120mm RGB fans

Liquid cooling

PSU dust filter

Moreover, here are some good and bad sides of the product, so that you can get the whole picture behind the description.

Pros

Supports ATX motherboard

Spacy

Cable management

Flexible install

Cons

Mediocre airflow

6. DeepCool MATREXX 55 Case

The model DeepCool MATREXX 55 is one promising model from DeepCool brand. It provides excellent services, and front panels give a sleek look into your computer. RGB lights are easily controlled manually by pressing the button on the front side of the case. The case has additional connectors that can be synced with the motherboard in combination with other DeepCool/Gamer 12V RGB devices.

Features

Dust filters installed (top and bottom)

4mm full-size protective glass

RGB ligthing

E-ATX

Manual control

Furthermore, it supports the 370mm long graphic card. It is mostly produced for users who need high-performance such as professional gamers or streamers. Also, we couldn’t help noticing that the price for such a model is more than affordable.

Pros

370mm long graphics

Extra space for 120mm and 140mm fans

Cable management

Cons

Non-reusable PCI slot covers

7. LIAN LI PC – 011 Dynamic Razer Edition Mid Tower Gaming Computer Case

One of the last PC cases on our list, however, not the least important. Especially when this one has various cooling options and other excellent features. For instance, it has two USB ports on the front. Also, it has supporting glass as well, with the green lights as a beautiful decoration that matches the black design of the case.

Moreover, it comes from fine and long-lasting materials such as aluminum. Therefore, the users can be sure about the warranty for this product.

Features

Good materials (tempered glass and aluminum)

USB ports 3.0 x2, HD Audio USB 3.1 type-C x1, HD Audio

Dual-chamber

Pros

Durable

Reduce noise

Spacy

Suitable for gamers

Cons

Low-quality cable management

8. darkFlash Phantom Black ATX Mid-Tower Desktop Computer Gaming Case

We can say with no hesitation that this model is truly one of the most interesting, and it has so far the best design. However, it is not only about the appearance, but it also has proper specifications as well. It has six pre-installed fans, fantastic cooling, and provides an enjoyable gaming experience.

Features

USB 3.0 ports

Dimensions: 16.5 x 8.6x 21.5 inches

Non-ordinary design

6pcs 120mm LED DR12 RGB fans

Tempered glass windows

Moreover, the case is suitable for gamers for plenty of reasons, such as rich connectivity, easy access with the PC. Not to mention incredible RGB lighting that lights up the atmosphere and makes it perfect to work with it.

Pros

Spacy

Good cooling options

Rich connectivity

Suitable for ATX, Micro ATX/ITX

User-friendly

Cons

Tightly for excess wires

9. NZXT H500i – Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case

(Best Mini-ITX Case)

The NZXT H500i is an example of outstanding design and advanced options combined. We don’t know where to start with this one simply because of its fantastic performance and appearance. However, let’s begin with its specifications, and say that it comes with a built-in RGB and digital fan controller that is powered by CAM. Also, NZXT is wholly designed to please customers. Therefore it can be modified by them, which means the user practically gets a customized PC case.

Moreover, the super-powerful glass can reduce noise to the minimum, and cooling options run entirely silent. Therefore, the only sound will be you typing on the keyboard.

Features

AER F120mm fans

Laminated safety glass

CAM smart device

Cable management

RGB light and fan control

With the PC case such as this one, you have the freedom to upgrade your computer system to the maximum and to enjoy in advanced options. Also, the model supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX.

Pros

Airflow

Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX

Long-lasting

An excellent choice for gamers

High-quality materials

Cons

Mostly for advanced users

10. Thermaltake Tower 900 Snow Edition Computer Chassis

We did some little research about Thermaltake brand and its products. Consequently, it shows that Thermaltake Tower 900 S is well-ranked when its compared with other products in the same price range. It is a computer case from a newer generation, and the main difference is in its easy usage and exceptional performance.

What attracts users the most is the ability to stand vertically, and the fashionable design with bright tones. When it comes to transparency, this model is no exception, and it has elegant 5mm thick side protective glass that isolates noise so that you can work quietly.

The Tower 900 is excellent in problem-solving such as ”GPU SAG” issues. Also, most problems vanish by the multi-GPU configurations that exist on E-ATX platform, which means the computer is entirely user-friendly.

Features

USB 3.0 x4, HD Audio

Side protected glass

Mini ITX, micro ATX, ATX, E-ATX

1×5.25 + 6×3.5 or 2.5 with HDD cage + 2×2.5 with HDD tray

E-ATX vertical super tower

Moreover, the case can support 560mm liquid cooling radiators, which allows a constant airflow and keeps PC temperature stabile.

In case you are wondering about the dimensions of the components, here are some of it: CPU Cooler Height is 260mm, VGA Length is 400mm, and PSU length is 220mm.

Pros

Advanced cooling options

User-friendly

Long-lasting

USB 3.0 ports x4

