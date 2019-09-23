10 Best Mini ITX Cases in 2019 – Review

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There have been some innovations recently that have made mini ITX motherboards more popular on the market. Even though mini ITX motherboards haven’t always been the best choice that has changed this year, in this article we will present to you some of the best cases for mini ITX motherboards, so make sure to check it out if you are in need of one.

1. NZXT H200I

Check Price @ Amazon

This ITX case is an excellent match for anyone who is looking to make their computer’s appearance appealing but is also ready to give up the portability of their case. The frame of this NZXT H200I case is designed to be all-steel and very durable. It features an RGB fan controller and RGB strips. The pre-installed two case fans are also included in this product. That means that you will save time looking for ones yourself. NZXT H200I is available in different colors, and it is compatible with liquid and air cooling.

2. Corsair Crystal 280X RGB

Check Price @ Amazon

This case features two Corsair fans which are included. Corsair Crystal 280X RGB comes with a logical layout which helps you built it very easily. It is important to note that this product has dust filters which are there for near-complete coverage. This ITX case is similar to many others on the market in its one feature, and that is the dual-chamber design. It is used for isolating the heat and keeping it away from the components of your machine. Corsair Crystal is designed with three panels of tempered glass which allows you to look inside, and it makes this case pretty attractive.

3. Thermaltake Core V1

Check Price @ Amazon

This model is very sought after within the small form factor community because it is suitable for beginners, and it is able to support larger components. There are a lot of cases built for ITX motherboards that work differently than this one, but with Thermaltake Core V1, it is similar to using an ATX case. Core V1 includes a cooling fan of 200mm which can be detached in case you need to fit in a GPU that is long. This product also comes with a dust filter which means that your machine will get way less dusty. This case comes with a dual-chamber design, which is great for keeping the heat contained, and it also improves the airflow.

4. In Win A1

Check Price @ Amazon

The In Win A1 case is made to be very compact, which is great for anyone looking to buy a small ITX case. This A1 model has got GPU support, and it can fit one 300mm expansion card. It may not be big enough for the longest cards, but it right for the rest of them. There is a fantastic feature that we must mention, and it is the option of wirelessly charging all Qi-enabled devices. This case comes with a transparent RGB base which makes it look like it is floating. This product is made in two colors, black and white.

5. Phanteks Evolv Shift X Mini ITX Case

Check Price @ Amazon

If you want to buy a computer that has a small footprint, Phanteks has got you covered. They have created a tall ITX case which is uniquely designed. However, this makes the building process a bit different than for the other cases, which may be difficult for beginners. The side panels, as well as the top one, can be opened, which allows you easy access to all the components. Phanteks Evolv Shift X supports the biggest GPUs which are up to 529mm in size. It also gives you the option of choosing two 3.5’’ hard drives. You can also opt for four 2.5’’ SSDs or HDDs instead.

6. NZXT Manta Computer Case

Check Price @ Amazon

The design of this case is what sets it apart from all the other mini ITX case models. Manta comes with curved sides, which use more space, but also give you more space for cables. This product comes in three colors, and you have the option of choosing the case with or without a window. This NZXT case features powerful fans which will keep your system very cool. However, this case might need some additional cooling when it comes to working intensely for long hours. This model comes with full-sized dust filters on the top as well as on the front of the case.

7. Cooler Master Elite 110

Check Price @ Amazon

This model is a simple one, and it is also inexpensive. Cooler Master Elite 110 is a perfect match for anyone looking for a reliable ITX case. This model only supports CPU coolers that are up to 76mm tall, so you cannot fit in any of the larger coolers. Cooler Master Elite 110 is not compatible with larger GPUs since it can fit only the ones that are up to 210mm tall. This will limit your card options to a smaller one. This case supports 3.5” as well as 2.5” drives, and it also supports an AIO.

8. Thermaltake Core P1

Check Price @ Amazon

Thermaltake’s Core P1 is an incredibly unique ITX case since there are not many models like it on the market. It is very rare to see such a design that does not come from being customized. This case comes with an open frame which allows you to see everything inside. Core P1 will provide you with proper cable management and excellent airflow. With this case, cooling will never be an issue. Thermaltake Core P1 can be positioned in various ways. You can place it horizontally or vertically, but you can also mount it to a wall.

9. SilverStone Technology SST-SG13B-V2

Check Price @ Amazon

This ITX case made by Silverstone is a part of the series called Sugo. The Sugo Series is very popular in the gaming community. This model supports full-size GPUs and is compatible with ATX power supply. If you own a full-sized rig and you want to downsize, Silverstone SG13 is an excellent option for you. You can choose which kind of case you wish because SG13 can be bought with a solid panel or a with mesh panel.

10. Fractal Design Nano S

Check Price @ Amazon

If having a very quiet ITX case is essential to you, we recommend that you check out this model made by Fractal Design. This case features sound dampening panels which make it the quietest ITX case on the market. It also uses ModuVent technology. Nano S by Fractal Design has two Dynamic Series fans which are helping the case stay silent while it’s working. With this model, you get removable dust filters, so it is very easy to clean.