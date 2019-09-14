10 Best Ultra Thin Condoms 2019 Reviews

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The thing that male populations is often complaining about is condoms. If you are a girl, you have probably heard over a hundred times how your sexual partner is complaining about wearing condoms, as they tend to lower down that feeling you are experiencing while having sex. With no condom on.

Condoms are there for protection. They are a shield from sexually transmitted diseases, and they stop you from being pregnant. If you are a guy, you will b happy to hear that there are ultra-thin condoms that are going to make you forget that you even have it on, and the pleasure will remain the same. Also if you are one of the female population, don’t worry if your man is complaining about condoms – take a look at our list of the best ten ultra-thin condoms out there, and get yourself one you most desire.

On our list, you will find condoms made for her, as well as his pleasure, and if you are perhaps allergic to latex, there is no need to worry. You will also find some brands that took special care of those allergic to the latex material, and they created something that is the perfect solution. Take a look.

1. Okamoto Crown Skinless Skin Condoms

(Best Overall)

This condom is considered as the best condom overall. It has a length of 8 inches and a 3.38 inches circumference. It is made from Ultra-thin latex, and it is silicone-based. The lubrication of the condom is very important, as condoms tend to break when they are dry. This one is amazing due to the silicone-based lubrication, and It is a number one seller in the world for over a decade.

2. Lifestyles SKYN Selection Condoms

(Best Large-Fit)

This brand took care of those who are allergic to latex. If you are one of them, then we suggest you go with this kind of condom, as there is no latex whatsoever. In addition to this, the scheme and pattern of these condoms are perfect for her pleasure too, as the texture will touch her more delicate regions and the both of you will experience sex as you have never experienced it before.

3. Okamoto 004 with Aloe

(Best For Her)

The best thing about a condom is that, besides the fact that you won’t get any STD or unwanted pregnancy, is that you both enjoy sexual activities. This condom is considered one of the best condoms for woman’s pleasure, and the lubrication is water-based with Aloe. The length of the condom is 7.5 inches, and there is 4 inches circumference.

4. Kimono MicroThin Condoms

(Best For Him)

From Kimono comes the best condom for him. It is very easy to place it, and you won’t even notice that you have anything on. It is made from Ultra-thin latex, and the lubrication is from silicone. The length of this condom is 8.12 inches with 3.74 inches circumference.

5. Durex Invisible

(Best For Her)

Yes, you read that correctly. Invisible. This Durex condom is considered one of the thinnest condoms ever made, and the scent it comes from will enlighten all of your senses, and you and your partner will enjoy the sexual activities more than you would have with a regular condom. There is a 180 mm of length, and the width is 52 mm.

6. Trojan Ultra Ribbed

(Best Magnum-Sized)

Trojan is a well-known brand in the condoms industry. They have created over dozens of condoms, from sizes and shapes to textures and lengths. Here we have a Trojan condom that is ultra ribbed ad intended to give your woman a massive pleasure. It will also provide you with great pleasure too, as its texture is designed in that fashion that both parties have the maximum enjoyment.

7. Kimono MicroThin Plus Aqua Lube

(Best Extra Lube)

If you want to have some extra lubrication, then this is a fantastic solution. It is made from Ultra-thin latex, and the lubrication is water-based, which is impressive. The length of the condom is 7.5 inches, and there are 3.74 inches of the rim. One of the few condoms made out of natural rubber, this Kimono MicroThin Plus Aqua Lube also has Aqua Lube pH balanced, and the feeling you experience when you put it on is priceless.

8. Trojan Supra Non-Latex Bareskin

(Best Non-Latex)

We mentioned before one brand of condoms that are made for those people who are allergic to latex. If you are not happy with that one above, maybe this one will satisfy your needs. From Trojan comes this Supra Non-Latex Bareskin Condom that is made out of polyurethane. The length is 8 inches, and there are 4.24 inches of the edge. Despite the fact that it is very thin, it is actually quite strong, so you don’t need to worry that it will break in the middle of sex.

9. LifeStyles Ultra Sensitive

(Best Large-Fit)

LifeStyle is another condom brand that are creating ultra-thin condoms. The latex is barely noticeable when it comes to smell, and the texture, lubrication, and the stretch are amazing. Perfect for both her and him, as it will provide you both pleasure and stimulants that you need.

10. Durex RED Extra Sensitive

(Best For Him)

This Durex condom is not only extra lubricated, but the fit and the feeling you experience when you have it on is beyond words. The extra space at the tip is also a great feature and you are granted the safety of having protected sex as that extra lubrication is there to make sure that the condom stays on and doesn’t break.

We all know the importance of having safe sex. Not only do the condoms provide safety from transmitted sexual diseases, but they are there also to prevent unwanted pregnancies. As men know, condoms can be a bit difficult, as they sometimes tone down the pleasure ou are experiencing, but these ultra-thin condoms are created to have all the pleasure you want, and some more while still staying protected from everything we mentioned before. We hope that we give you enough information about these ultra-thin condoms, and we believe that you will for sure find something you like and need.