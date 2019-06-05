11 Most Comfortable Shoes for Women On-the-Go

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are an active person, who spends most of their day on-the-go, walking for many hours, or you are often traveling and sightseeing for most of the day, it is essential for you to have comfortable shoes. If you are on an adventure of your life, you naturally want to make the most of it. Walking around in uncomfortable shoes can make your trip an unpleasant experience, to say the least, which can ruin the fun you are having while traveling. We are here to help you avoid such a major inconvenience and make sure to present to you the best options currently on the market. These beautiful shoes will not only make your feet thank you, but they will also be a stunning addition to your outfits. You should take a look at the list of eleven fashionable and alluring but also comfortable pairs of shoes that we have selected for you.

1. Foldable Ballet Flats

Foldable ballet flats can come in handy if you ever need a back-up pair of shoes while traveling. You can easily store them in your back because they are light and don’t take up too much space. These flats can be a life-saver if your feet get tired from too much dancing in high-heels. This Badgley Mischka pair of ballet flats come in a classy silver color, and they are decorated with a crystal appliqué.

2. Brixton Leather Loafers

Not only are loafers easy to slip on, but they go well most outfits. This pair of Brixton Leather Loafers has a collapsible heal, which means that these fashionable shoes can also be worn as slippers. Loafers are in this season, and we find them and rogynously elegant.

3. Sporty Track Sneakers

If you are going on an adventure which requires a lot of physical activity that you should invest in some quality sneakers, we have found a perfect pair that is comfortable and at the same time incredibly trendy. These stunning Balenciaga sporty sneakers will make sure your feet will not hurt or overheat even if you are running.

4. Vanilla All-Stars Travel Shoes

Vanilla All-Stars are not only sporty but exceptionally stylish. This classic cream-colored pair will fit in any style of outfit you choose and are an excellent option for traveling in the summer.

5. Oak Leather Travel Sandals

These beautiful Saint Laurent leather sandals with a thick strap and a classy gold buckle will undoubtedly make your foot secure and in place. They go with any outfit and will not fall apart even after many hours of walking.

6. Cushioned Leather Sandals

These Merrel Sandals have a cork sole that hugs your foot perfectly, and the leather looks classy. They are one of the most comfortable leather sandals for women constantly on-the-go.

7. Black and Blue Trainers

If you want to look exceptionally trendy in sneakers, these Nike Air Max 270s are an excellent match for you. You can rock this sporty pair with leggings, jeans, or other travel outfits you choose.

8. Classic Black Combat Boots

You will not go wrong if you opt for these classic Doc Marten boots. They give any outfit a classy, timeless look. If you are traveling to a rainy place, or you are going sightseeing in winter, this pair of Classic Black Combat Boots will be a great match because it is well suited for any kind of cold weather.

9. Slip-On Sneakers

These Vans slip-on sneakers are a classic and casual option that can be paired up with every outfit. We love the androgynous style of these shoes and recommend them to anyone looking for an easy-to-slip-on shoe.

10. Comfy Cloud Platform Sandals

If you love a little extravagance in your daily outfits, you should check out this stylish Prada pair of platform sandals. They are made with a cloud sole that will make your feet feel incredibly comfortable. The leather strap keeps your foot in place, and these sandals make for an essential part of your travel outfit.

11. Sneakers with a Bow

Sneakers are undoubtedly comfortable, but if it is crucial for you to look good while traveling these chick shoes will excite you. These white slip-on are decorated with a pretty suede bow, which makes them look refined and gorgeous.