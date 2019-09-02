12 Mind Blowing Positions Based on Your Zodiac Sign

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It can be hard to find new things that you actually like to try in the bedroom! Here’s some suggestions based on your zodiac sign. And I know what you’re thinking if astrology isn’t your cup of tea, but it’s a place to start!

Why not give these ideas a shot?

Aires girls like to be in control and take the lead. She’s a “warrior” who loves to be challenged by a, so a mix of light bondage (of either partner) with positions that put the you in control like reverse cowgirl are a surefire way to get an Aires girl going!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For a Taurus, it’s all about the slow-burn. Passionate, connected touching with no rushing is the name of the game for the Bull. Try starting slow and making sure not to skimp on the foreplay before trying a position that allows you to connect with your partner face-to-face like missionary or—to heat things up a bit—try cowgirl, but have the penetrative partner sit up while you’re riding them. The extra contact and intimacy is perfect for the Taurus lover.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The main feature of a Gemini is their duality which means that your turn-ons may be a bit more varied than some of the other signs. What does that mean in the bedroom? Variety, variety, variety. Try spicing it up by trying new positions and role-plays often. Forego the traditional bed-bound positions and try getting it on while sitting on a counter or desk while your partner penetrates you from a standing position. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, try what Refinery29 calls “suspended congress” if you think you can handle it!

Cancers are notoriously nurturing people, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t turn up the kink in the bedroom with those that they trust. Cancer ladies like it up-close and ultra personal, but with some edge. Try having your partner push you up against a wall, wrap your arms and legs around them, and then have them lift you up. It’s intimate, safe, and super hot!

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leos are natural showmen and like to be the center of attention which makes a position where you’re on display a natural choice. If you’re not very adventurous, try good, fashioned doggy style which hit all of those buttons (and yours as well). If you wanna go the extra mile, try getting into position for cowgirl. Have them put their hands on your hips to help you lay back and put your one foot to each side of their shoulders—then have it! It’s a bit tricky to get into, but it gives your partner a great view, nice control, and provides easy access to your g-spot and your clit.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo lovers like to keep it simple and straightforward. It’s not that they’re boring, just that they know what they like and how to tell their partners. Communication and simplicity are the key for Virgos, so try this twist on an old standby: lay on the edge of your bed (or any surface) and bring your knees up slightly then go for it like you would missionary. It’s simple, erotic, and perfect for a Virgo!

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libras are all about equality and balance, so pick a position that honors those traits. While it’s not very exciting, the stock answer for this one is spot on: 69 all day lang, Libras. Both you and your partner will get pleasure from this classic. You just can’t beat it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Adventurous and sensual, Scorpios tend to be down for anything and everything. My advice to you is to open up a Kama Sutra (or an issue of Cosmo) and point. Chances are you’ll land on something new and exciting that you and your partner will enjoy—after all, it’s all about the mystery and novelty of trying something new for you!

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarians tend to be turned on by risky lovemaking. You can get the risk in the position, the location, or both! Try something you’ve never tried before—literally any of the more… Mobile options should work for you. Even better? Try it in a place that’s a little more public than private. A bathroom at a bar? Yes, please! Or get in touch with nature and try getting down in a secluded, outdoor setting.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorns tend to have a very high sex drive and like to be taken care of—or taken charge of. They crave emotional intimacy and the big-O which means that a position that allows for lots of stimulation for and focus on you that also gets you as close to your partner as possible. Try doing doggy style while both of you are standing. It’s a bit more complicated than doing it on your hands and knees, but once you get there it’s worth it. There’s something both intensely intimate and subtly submissive about this particular position which makes it perfect for a Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Aquarians tend to be a bit unconventional in everything they do, so don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and go all in on something that seems a little different. Ask your partner to bring some toys into the bedroom and let them watch you before you get down. Then, when you both are warmed up, have your partner sit in a chair and work with all different positions from there. The chair is a good choice for Aquarians because it allows for subtle variations on old standbys!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces are all about emotional connection during sex. They tend to like cuddling, snuggling, and being as close to their partner as possible. For that reason, Pisces get a “classic for a reason” position: tender (sexy) spooning. It’s like cuddling, but 100 times better. Seriously, nothing beats your partner holding you close while getting down for a Pisces!

Original by The Frisky