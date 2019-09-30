15 Best Black Glitter Wedding Dresses 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s that time of the year, it’s wedding season! Fall is perfect for weddings, it’s still warm, but nature is changing and the colors surrounding us are beautiful. Most brides prefer the fall wedding season because it is special.

Another thing that needs to be special is your wedding dress. There are so many beautiful dresses available on the market, and you can choose from many styles. But one thing that is not so common when it comes to wedding dresses is changing the color of the dress. The standard wedding dress color is white. But there is something that is much more unique than that, a black glitter wedding dress. Yes, you’ve read that right, a black glitter wedding dress.

There is nothing wrong with a black wedding dress, especially one with glitter. We are going to try and break the taboo of black wedding dresses for you.

Today it is totally acceptable to wear a black wedding gown. There are no rules when it comes to fashion, religion, or even law when you are choosing a wedding dress. If you choose a black glitter wedding dress no one will think that you came to a funeral. You will be a star on your special day, and everyone will remember your wedding dress.

History of Black Wedding Dress

Maybe you think that a black wedding dress is something that was invented in the 21st century, but that’s not the case. Black wedding dresses existed way back before, and as a matter of a fact, they were a normal thing.

Back in the days’ brides typically wear their finest dresses to their wedding, and if that dress was a dark color dress, it was okay. The blue color was a popular color for a wedding dress because it represented purity and a connection to the Virgin Mary. Also, black wedding dresses were popular because they could easily hide stains and you could wear them again after your wedding day.

White wedding dresses were exclusive to the elite because they could afford to spend a lot of money on a dress they are not going to wear after the ceremony. Queen Victoria was the one who started the trend of white wedding dresses when she wore her wedding dress in 1840. But even after her wedding brides were still wearing dark and black wedding gowns.

In Spanish culture, Roman Catholic brides wore black wedding dresses because they were symbolizing their devotion to marriage till death. So even back then black was such a special and unique color. The only color was avoided, green, because it was believed it was unlucky.

What Does Black Color Symbolize?

After some time in history, black was considered to be a very unhappy color and a color that is associated with mourning. It also became a taboo to wear black on weddings, not only the brides but guests too. For example, it was a practice for the mother of the groom or bride to wear any color except black, because black represented that the mother has regrets towards the marriage or choice of spouse. Imagine that now, so many years later, when black is considered an elegant color, and a color you will happily choose for your outfit if you are a guest on a wedding.

But what does black color symbolizes? The black color is a color of elegance and class. It symbolizes power, formality, wealth, and sophistication. It also represents sexuality, mystery, depth, and unique sense of style.

Black Wedding Dresses Now

It is still a bit of a taboo to wear a black wedding dress on your wedding day, but we do live in the 21st century, and so many brides are deciding to go down that road. Many beautiful wedding dresses are black, and you will feel like a princess in them. Black glitter wedding dresses are one of the most popular ones because they are chic and unique, they are made like a typical and beautiful wedding gown, but they are black.

So if you want to wear a black glitter wedding dress on your wedding day, go for it. It is your special day, and you can do and wear whatever you want.