15 Best Outer Banks Funko Pops You Should Be Collecting In 2022

Outer banks is a popular TV show that has been on the air for a few years. It’s been such a success that the producers of the show have made collectible figures of all the main characters. The figures come with their signature catchphrases and are perfect for any fan’s collection.
This article will review some of the best Outer Banks Funko Pops and give you an idea of what to expect from this set.
Contents
What are Funko Pops?
Funko Pops are collectible figurines of popular characters and objects. These are small, plastic figures that have been stylized to look like a character from a movie or TV show. They were first introduced in 2013 by Funko, Inc., with the intention of being used as prizes for cereal box giveaways or in fast food kids’ meals, but they have since become a popular toy for collectors.
The company has been in business for over twenty years and they have done countless collaborations with other companies to create these toys. They have also done their own original characters such as Freddy Funko.
What to Know Before Choosing the Funko Pop
The first thing to think about is if you have a space for them. Funko Pops are small so they will fit nicely in a desk drawer or on a shelf as long as you don’t have too many other things taking up space.
If you have plenty of room for them, then the next thing to think about is what kind of collector you want to be. Some people like to collect all kinds of Funko Pops while others stick to just one type like Star Wars or Marvel.
Star Wars Funko Pops are a great option for collectors who love the different characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader and BB-8. The Marvel line is a huge favorite among movie fans. You can find all the popular Avengers characters like Iron Man and Captain America in this line of Funko Pops.
If you want to get something that isn’t in either of these lines, then you can find Funko Pops for other movies like Jurassic Park and Harry Potter. There are also some great figures for animals like the Marnie the Elephant or even Snoopy.
FAQ
How to spot fake Funko Pops?
If you are a Funko Pop collector, it is important to know how to spot fake Funkos. There are a lot of fakes out there on the market and they can be hard to identify.
The first thing you should do is look for the box. The original Pop! boxes have a glossy finish and are not matte. The font used for the company name, “Funko”, is Gotham. If you see any misspellings or different fonts, it could be a fake.
The UPC code should be located on the back of the box and should match up with what is on Amazon or eBay listings if they are selling their items there. The logo should also be in the same place as where it would be printed on an original Funko Pop.
What is the most popular Funko Pop?
The most popular Funko Pop figure is the Mickey Mouse Metallic vinyl action figure. It has an estimated production of 1 million pieces in 2016. Wacky Wobblers Bob’s Big Boy Bobblehead is another one of the most popular Funko Pop figures with an estimated production of 500,000 pieces in 2016.
What are the rarest Funko Pops in the world?
With more than ten million units sold, Funko Pops are the most popular toy collectible in the world. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but some are just a little bit rarer than others. Some of these rarest Pop figures include Hikari’s Dark Magician Girl which was only available at New York Comic Con, as well as Comic-Con exclusives like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Wonder Woman, and Venom.
Conclusion
It can be hard to find the perfect collectible pop. The best way to find what you’re looking for is by looking at this list of good outer bank pops.
The list includes all kinds of pops, from the newest releases to ones that are only available online. There is a variety of choices on this list, so there’s something for everyone!
The conclusion section is a short summary of what you have discussed in your article. It’s important to not only include your thoughts on the topic, but also summarize the reasons why it was important and what you learned from it.