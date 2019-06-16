7 Best Flat Irons for the Shiniest Hair

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For all of the people who love having straight hair, or even curling it to get the most voluminous locks, a flat iron is an essential tool. We understand the struggle of finding the perfect straightener for your fine hair, so we are here to help. We have selected for you seven of the best flat irons that will help your hair look sleek and shiny.

1. GHD Classic 1” Inch Styler

This flat iron is made with ceramic for the best heating results on your hair. It is one inch wide and easy to use. You can also use it to achieve stylish waves and curl your locks. This frizz-free hair straightener has a long-lasting effect.

2. Balmain Paris Hair Couture Cordless Straightener

This high-fashion Balmain flat iron is cordless, as well as easy to carry along while traveling. The plate of this flat iron is made of titanium, which makes it glide smoothly through the hair. It can also serve as a curling iron.

3. Drybar The Tress Press Digital Styling Iron

This Drybar styling iron will make your hair incredibly smooth and glossy, and it has digital temperature control. With its titanium plates, this straightener promises to do wonders for your luscious locks, whether you curl them or straighten them.

4. T3 SinglePass Luxe 1-inch Ionic Straightening & Styling Flat Iron

If you are looking for a flat iron that will work well on all hair types, this one is a perfect match. It has two sectioning clips that are important for if you have difficult hair and need some extra help while taming it. It also features five adjustable heating settings.

5. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium flat iron is heat-resistant and has plates that are extended to 5 inches for faster straightening of your hair. This hair straightener has titanium plates and a ceramic heater.

6. Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron 1”

This Bio Ionic flat iron not only styles but conditions and hydrates your hair within only 10 minutes. This styling iron even has materials made of volcanic rocks which help trap water molecules in your hair.

7. CHI Ceramic 1″ Hairstyling Iron

Make your hair incredibly sleek and shiny with this CHI ceramic 1″ hairstyling iron. It helps your hair get rid of any frizziness, and it moisturizes it.