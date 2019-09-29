9 Best Portable PC Cases with Handle 2019 – Reviews

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A portable PC case is also known as computer chassis, CPU, system unit, tower, and even cabinet. If you are in a requirement of such a PC case, luckily for you we have gathered all the information we could find, and we selected the best nine portable computer cases that have a handle that makes it easier to carry it around. We all know how delicate and heavy computer cases are, so having a handle is the best possible thing to have.

Before you decide to buy a portable PC case, bear in mind that you need to think of a few things when it comes to them. First off, you need to know what kind of parts do you require in a PC case, and later you need to think of the cooling system. Cooling system and airflow and one of the most important things when it comes to PC cases, as overheating can cause major damages to your case, and then the machine won’t be working properly. Also bear in mind that the smaller the case is, the harder it is for you to build it, so pay attention to the size too.

Will all that said, we invite you to take a look at our list of the best nine Micro ATX, Mini ITX, and ATX portable PC cases, and maybe you find what you are looking for.

1. Corsair Graphite Series 380t-mini-ITX case

Corsair is a well-known and trusted brands when it comes to PC cases, and this PC case with a handle is no different. It is made of mesh, which prevents the dust from coming in. There is a great airflow too, and five fan mounts are there to provide it. There are adjustable front fans and side mounts, as well as a 240mm radiator. You can remove the front panels, and fold the side panels if you desire to.

This Corsair Graphite Series PC case supports M ATX and Mini ATX form factor motherboards, and it is designed to use it either vertical or horizontal, depending on what you need. There is a stackable and adaptable thermal solution, and the ventilation is impeccable. In addition to this, you have two USB 3.0, one headphone and one front mic port, and up to three 3/5-inch drive bay as well as a 2.5-inch drive bay.

Pros:

M ATX and Mini ATX

Cable management

Ventilation and airflow

USB ports

Five fan mounts

Optional cooling

Three-year warranty

Supports full graphics card

Cons:

The price

2. Mastercase MC500Mt

The tower case style is designed in such a way that it provides the durability and portability of this case, and the front panel has tempered glass windows on both sides, which is perfect if you want to know what is happening on the inside of the case. Also, there are unique drop-resistant sections that give are making sure that you won’t damage the case while you carry it around.

There is a Free Form modular system which is easily customizable and adaptable, and you can even upgrade this PC case. There is a detachable partition panel that divides power supply and provides nice cable management. This PC case supports front radiator up to 360mm, and the top supports 240mm radiator. The rear can hold 140mm radiator.

Pros:

Simple customization

Front I/O for multiple USB ports

Drop-resistant brackets

Supports graphics card with an inbuilt graphics card holder

Cons:

None.

3. SilverStone ML08B-mITX

What is special about this PC case is the design. Since it has a handle, it is styled in a briefcase fashion, and it looks very attractive. It, however, lacks in some things like you can only have a slim Power supply and a single, dual-slot expansion card. Still, it offers the highest performance capability in super slim form factor.

Another cool feature is the ventilation, and the airflow, which is consistent due to its design. It can support graphics card up to 13 inches, and it is compatible with Mini-ITX and SFX PSU.

Pros:

Design

13-inch graphics card

Independent slot expansion

Tool-less drive cage

Multiple slots

It can stand vertical and horizontal

Cons:

The price

4. BitFenix Prodigy M-Micro-ATX case

BitFenix Prodigy M-Micro-ATX case comes in different colors, and on the front are located handles. There are I/O keys on the side, and ports for two USB, a microphone and the headphones. The cable management is also good, and the power supply is located on the front, while the exhaust system is found at the back.

It is made out of steel and plastic, and it supports Micro ATX and Mini-ITX motherboard. There are five PCI slots, as well as five 2.5-inches drive bays. In addition to this, there are four 3.5-inches and one 5.25-inch drive bay, which is removable.

Pros:

Two handles

Comes in many colors

Design

Multiple drive bays

Five PCI slots

Compact with Portable Monitors

Cons:

Radiators at the top

No cooling system

Just two expansion cards

5. Corsair Obsidian 500D RGB SE Mid-Tower

The design is impressive, as it has a premium mid-tower case and smoked tempered glass panels equipped with premium aluminum trim. There are three Corsair LL 120 RGB fans that provide a symphony of RGB lighting, and everything is controlled with Cosrasi Commander Pri and Corsair iCUE feature. The hinged tempered glass side doors are there to make access to the system easy, and the cooling system is not that great, but due to the fully demountable radiator trays, you can upgrade it.

Pros:

Three LL 120 RGB fans

Smoked tempered glass panels

Removable radiator trays

Cons:

Cooling system

The price

Poor thermal performance

6. LIAN PC-TU100 Mini Tower LAN

If you were searching for a portable PC case for building LAN, search no more as this LIAN PC-TU100 is the best option currently available. The design is also very good, and the handles are designed in a simple way, easy for you to carry around. The cooling system is good, as it has a 120mm fan and there are two USB ports available.

However, you can only have a low graphics card with 193 mm, but if that is not what you require, that this won’t be a problem for you.

Pros:

LAN party PC

Fan

USB ports

Supports 5.25-inch slim ODD

DTX and Mini-ITX motherboard

Cons:

Inadequate cleaner for front fans

7. Cooler Master HAF XB EVO CUBE CASE

This fantastically shaped ATX has one front and one rear fan, which makes the cooling system great. There are two fans Budget Gaming Monitor and many ports available, in which you can plug in your USB 3.0, audio and X-dock bays.

The support for a 334mm graphics card is available too, and a 180mm CPU cooler.

Pros:

Two durable trifle fans

CPU cooler up to 180 mm

4 HDDs or SSDs

USB ports

Airflow

Multiple drive bays

Budget Gaming Monitor feature

Cons:

Rigid carry handles

8. In Win D-Frame Mini Open Frame Chassis

It is very compact, open-frame Mini-ITX structure that has sustained welding that is there to hold weighted rigs. It is more than portable, and it is amazing for a LAN apparatus if you want it. This Aluminum Tube structure has rubber bumpers to block sliding or scratching, and it overall a fantastic portable PC case that is currently available for purchase. There are 165mm CPU coolers, 240mm radiator, and a regular PSU.

Pros:

Desing

Mobile

Durable

Shockproof case

Cable routing

Rubber bumpers

Cons:

The price

9. Cooler Master Stryker SE Full Tower

This is the biggest PC case on our list but is not that big that you cant carry it around, on the contrary. Cooler Master made sure that the size is not an issue, and the space found is amazing if you want to have XL-ATX motherboard. There are two 120mm fans at the front and 140mm fan on the back.

Fan speed controller has LED pointer for six fan speed LED indications, and two additional PCI slots on the back are there to make sure that VGA vertical position is facing out. There is a clear wive on the interior of the case, and the tempered glass panels are there for protection. In addition to this X-dock is found for 2.5-inches Had/SDD hot-swap and vertical SDD mount is there to ensure that the vertical position is also facing out.

The radiator support is amazing too, as it has 360mm front radiator at the bottom and at the top, and there are even 240mm, and 140mm radiator supported.

Pros:

LED indicators

Two more PCI slots

Tempered glass panel

Radiator support

Rubber cover

Desing

USB ports

Cons:

None

Conclusion

We hope that we helped you in some way when it comes to portable PC cases. Depending on what you need and require in a PC case with handles, you best know what of the above-listed computer cases suits you, and you alone can decide which one will you purchase. There aren’t many bad things to any of the PC cases listed above, so you won’t be making a mistake if you buy either of them.