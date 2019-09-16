A Review of the Corala Weighted Blanket

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Imagine that you can suddenly sleep well. Each and every night of the week. Imagine that you wake up feeling peaceful and refreshed. Imagine if you can improve your health and wellness and in return, you find yourself performing better at work and having more energy in your daily activities. Imagine all that thanks to a weighted blanket. The power of a good night’s sleep cannot be underestimated and that is exactly why the Corala Blanket was designed to swaddle you in comfort.

What Makes it So Unique?

This blanket is manufactured by using 100 percent soft, breathable cotton. The entire set includes the premium 60×80’’ Queen size 20 lbs weighted blanket in lovely colors, and it also comes with a winter and summer duvet that ensure people to have the perfect level of insulation. This set is shipped in a lovely gift box that is perfect for either gifting or storing the blanket.

The Types and Features of the Corala Blankets and Duvets

The Corala Blanket – the blanket is made from 100% cotton fabric, filled with 170gsm 3D hollow fiber blend that is complete with non-toxic, lead-free, odorless glass beads. There are never plastic or synthetic materials used in the blanket. The Corala Winter Duvet – this duvet is made of soft fabric what will keep you extra cozy and warm during the winter season. Both the blanket and duvets can be washed in a washing machine. The Corala Summer Duvet – this duvet is made from 100% cotton that will keep you cool during summer with its breathable softness.

The blanket and duvets are quilted with double reinforced stitches and edges that will prevent leaking while improving its durability at the same time. There is a hidden zipper system that will allow you to easily open and close the duvets without damaging the look or style of the set. There are eight long ties that hold the blanket in place inside the duvet, which ensure that the weight is evenly distributed. Also, this blanket has 4×4’’ diamond squares that will keep the weight distributed evenly.

How Can It Help You Sleep Better?

This blanket is specifically designed to be about 7 to 12 percent of your body weight. It works by gathering the power of deep touch stimulation. By gently distributing deep pressure across your entire body, the blanket increases melatonin and serotonin levels. Serotonin promotes relaxation while melatonin plays an import role in your sleep/wake cycle. By using this blanket, you will be able to feel better, have better sleep, and have a more productive lifestyle.

Shipment and Delivery

These blankets are currently shipped to the lower 48 states for free and the arrival time is around 2 to 3 days. If the blanket does not help you sleep better and feel more rested, you will get a 100 percent refund. You can also keep the blanket for 30 nights in order to conduct a complete trial of the blanket. If you do not see any improvements during that period, you can simply return it.

Conclusion

The Corala blanket will not only help you sleep better, but it will also improve your mood, allow you to have more energy, and improve your overall lifestyle.