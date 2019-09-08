Aaron Judge Ethnicity, Biography, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Aaron Judge is an American professional baseball outfield player, and he plays for the team ‘New York Yankees’ of the Major League Baseball. The year that he debuted was 2016, and only in just one year, he was selected for the Rookie of the year. That same year he was recorded as AL Most Valuable Player in second after Jose Altuve.

If you want to know more about Aaron Judge, his career, and what’s his net worth now in 2019, keep reading this article.

Early Life

Aaron was born on 26 April 1992 in Linden, California. His full name is Aaron James Judge, and his parents are Patty and Wayne Judge. He was adopted by them just a day before he was born. He grew up in California along with his older brother, John who is also an adopted child. Aaron is an Afro-American and he is biracial.

Judge graduated from Linden High School, and he was always interested in sports, and he played for his high school. He played as a pitcher and first baseman for the school team, and he led his team to California Interscholastic Federation Division III playoffs. He also played football and basketball, but he found himself in baseball.

He was offered to play football because he was very good at it, but he decided he wants to play baseball. He enrolled at California State University, Frensco for the Frensco State Bulldogs baseball.

Aaron Judge Career

He was very successful at playing baseball at college so the New York Yankees selected him in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. Unfortunately, he tore his quadriceps femoris muscle and he couldn’t play that season. He played in some minor leagues, and after few years he made his MLB debut in 2016. Year after that he made his first multi-home run and he helped his team to win. He set the record for AL Rookie of the month for 10 home runs, and he did it again one month after that. At the end of the season, he won the Player Choice Award for Outstanding Al Rookie, Silver Slugger Award and he was selected as an outfielder on Baseball America’s All-MLB Team.

Year after that, in 2018, he became the first player to set the record of eight strikeouts in a doubleheader, and he received a title of Youngest Yankees player to hit his solo home run after Mickey Mantle in 1956 in All-Star game. But again he didn’t have luck, and he suffered an oblique strain, so he was placed on the injuries list.

Net Worth

Aaron Judge is a very good player and he is playing baseball professionally only for three years. In these three years, he managed to earn a lot, and his net worth is now estimated to be $2 million. When he signed the deal with Yankees he got a bonus of $1.8 million. Maybe his net worth would be much higher if he hadn’t had his injuries, but we believe that he is going to be even better as the time passes.