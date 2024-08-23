Drinking at College ─ 5 Ways to Achieve Moderation

It’s a common tale of college students. You go, you get swept up in the social scene, and before you know it you’re drinking alcohol seven nights a week. Despite the hangovers, you keep on doing it, because it feels good to be part of a friendship circle, and all the fun and games. But alcohol takes its toll – physically and mentally – and even if you want to stop or slow down, you can’t. Here are some ways to help you get on track, and find a healthier balance.

Moderation is key in many aspects of life, and drinking is no exception. Yes – college is pretty synonymous with parties and social events. But drinking in moderation can lead to a healthier and more enjoyable college experience.

Understanding the benefits of moderation can help motivate you to find the right balance. Straight off the bat, it will significantly improve your academic performance if you’re not drinking a lot, all the time. Without the fog of hangovers or the distraction of frequent party nights, you’re more likely to stay focused and perform better in your studies.

Maintaining moderation helps safeguard your health, reducing the risk of alcohol-related accidents and long-term health issues. Although some college students go to great facilities such as alcohol rehab Southern California, you also want to instill healthy habits with drinking to take through your whole life. Practicing moderation can also enhance your social interactions. You might think you need it to feel less anxious or awkward in social settings, but without the alcohol, you’ll be more present and engaged in conversations, strengthening friendships.

Here are five ways you could find moderation with your drinking at college.

1. Explore 0% Alcohol Options

One way to moderate your drinking is by incorporating 0% alcohol options into your routine. With the rise in popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, there are now plenty of satisfying alternatives to choose from. Whether it’s a spirit replacement like a no-alcohol gin or a non-alcoholic beer, these options offer the same fun without the buzz.

You might be pleasantly surprised at how good these 0% options can be. Many brands invest creativity into crafting beverages that mimic the taste and experience of their alcoholic counterparts. This allows you to enjoy the social aspect of drinking without the risk of overindulgence. Plus, you’ll wake up feeling fresh and ready to tackle the next day, free from the dreaded hangover. Experimenting with non-alcoholic drinks can also become a fun challenge among friends.

2. Setting Boundaries with Friends

Another effective approach to moderation is setting personal boundaries with friends. Communicating your limits beforehand helps avoid situations where you feel pressured to drink more than you’d like. Remember, true friends will respect your choices and support your commitment to moderation.

Start by openly discussing your intentions with your friend group. Share your goal of achieving moderation and ask for their support in sticking to it. You might find that others are also interested in reducing their alcohol intake and would appreciate having a like-minded companion.

In social settings, you’ll also need to practice assertiveness. Politely decline drinks when offered, and don’t be afraid to stand firm in your decision. If needed, craft a few polite phrases to use in these situations, such as “I’m pacing myself tonight” or “I’m sticking to non-alcoholic options.” This demonstrates confidence in your choices and encourages others to respect your boundaries.

3. Get Creative with Mocktails

Creating your own mocktails is not only a fun way to enjoy social gatherings but also a clever method to maintain moderation. The art of mixing ingredients to craft flavorful, alcohol-free beverages can be a rewarding and creative outlet.

Start by experimenting with different ingredients. Fresh fruits, herbs, and spices can transform a simple drink into a delightful experience. Consider blending fresh berries with sparkling water and a hint of mint for a refreshing summer mocktail. For a cozy winter option, try apple cider with cinnamon sticks and a splash of ginger ale.

This strategy helps you consume less alcohol, and it also adds an element of excitement to parties and gatherings. Set up a mocktail station at your next event and invite friends to create their own concoctions. Sharing recipes and discovering new flavor combinations can turn a simple get-together into a memorable occasion.

4. Discreetly Decline Shots

In some social settings, declining drinks, especially shots, can feel awkward or challenging. If you’re unsure how to say “no” without drawing attention or feeling pressured, try a discreet technique — like throwing away the shots when no-one’s looking!

When handed a shot, accept it with a smile, but don’t feel obligated to drink it. Hold the glass, engage in conversation, and when the moment feels right, find an opportunity to subtly discard the contents. Whether it’s pouring it into a nearby sink or discreetly emptying it into a plant, this technique allows you to maintain moderation without disrupting the social flow.

This approach helps you drink less and empowers you to take control of your choices without feeling embarrassed. It’s your decision whether or not to consume alcohol, and you have every right to protect your well-being.

5. Stay Hydrated and Well-Fed

One often overlooked aspect of drinking moderation is staying hydrated and well-fed. Drinking on an empty stomach can lead to quicker intoxication and increased chances of overindulgence. By ensuring you’re well-nourished and hydrated, you can better manage your alcohol consumption.

Before heading out for the night, have a nutritious meal that includes protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. This will help slow down alcohol absorption and provide a steady release of energy. Keep a bottle of water with you and alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks throughout the night.

Staying hydrated not only aids in moderation but also helps prevent hangovers. By maintaining a balance between alcohol and water intake, you’ll feel more in control and enjoy a more pleasant drinking experience.

Finding a healthy balance between enjoying social gatherings and drinking responsibly is key to a fulfilling college experience. You’ll also empower yourself to make mindful choices that enhance your overall well-being.