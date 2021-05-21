Amazon is one of the most popular shopping platforms, and there are more than 170 million people from all over the world who have active accounts on the platform. Currently, there are almost 10 million sellers who make their living out of this platform. Just like any other place on the internet, things can sometimes go wrong, accounts may get Amazon suspension, and mistakes happen. However, when you make your living out of something, you never want anything bad to happen to your profile that will affect not only your earnings but your overall communication with your customers. If you are a seller on this platform, and if you want to know more about how to protect your profile ID, then you’ve come to the right place. Here, we are going to help you learn what to do if your Amazon seller account has been deactivated, how to get it back, and ultimately, how to prevent this from happening.

Why does this happen?

There are many reasons why this could happen, sometimes it may be because of something you did or missed on doing, while other times, it may happen as a mistake. If you notice that your profile has been deactivated, then you should not panic, because, chances are, it can easily be reinstated.

The most common reason why this is happening is due to inactivity. Note that if you opened your profile a long time ago, and if you have not been active, as in selling things via it, chances are, Amazon has blocked it out.

If you have a large number of sales happening, but if all of your ratings are extremely low, the company can choose to remove your profile to protect the users. Note that this does not mean that you always have to pay attention to how many sales you make, it just means that you need to focus on customer satisfaction. Seeling items is not the only thing you need to be focused on, and you should know that Amazon will do everything they can to make sure that the clients are happy with their purchases.

Amazon IP infringement, along with Amazon trademark infringement are other reasons why your profile may get removed, and note that in case they suspect you may go against the trademark rights, you will get notified before your account is removed. So, you should always check the warnings, and in case you get an email like this, you should never just ignore it.

In case they suspect that you are alternating or forging invoices, you will get removed from the platform, and your account may get deactivated.

Lastly, your profile may just look suspicious, especially if you start making a lot of sales and a lot of profits fast. If you think that this is happening due to an error, and if you know that you are being flagged by mistake, you can always talk to their customer service and set things straight.

Steps you need to take

If you notice any Amazon related account suspension, then the first thing you should do is keep calm. In most cases, you can get your profile back, and it will be done with ease. Before doing anything else, you should reach out to customer support, and see what they will tell you. Note that tech support will list the reasons why that happened, and what you can do to get it back.

On websites like Younglanesappealservices.com, you can see an Amazon appeal lawyer can help you reinstate your profile even when it comes to ASIN suspension. Note that the Amazon experts will be there every step of the way, starting from the appeal letter up to any other possible communication you will have with the service, and you should get your profile back in one to three days.

Note that the most important thing you need to do if this happens is to collaborate with a good service that can help you out with any possible problems. As we mentioned before, these things can happen by mistake, and if it really is Amazon’s mistake for deactivating your profile, they will get it back as soon as you message them. However, if you did something wrong that violated their rules and regulations, this process may take a while. A great service can help you with guaranteed amazon seller reinstatement in less than 72 hours, no matter what the issue is.

No matter what happened, you will need to appeal the suspension, and you need to do this in a professional manner. Remember that these tickets are not checked by AI, but by real people who will pay attention to everything that you’ve written in your appeal. Take your time to write it, and ask for advice from experts that will be able to get your suspension lifted.

What to do to prevent this?

The easiest way to avoid the stress that comes with deactivation is to try and prevent it. Just like every other platform in the world, Amazon has its rules and regulations that you need to follow. Know that when it comes to sellers, they are much more important and harsh than when it comes to buyers. You may even make one small mistake that could get your profile deleted.

Because of this, you should get acquainted with the rules before you start selling on the platform. Even though you may need to spend an hour or two reading everything they have to say, it is going to be worth it. See what you have to do, what you must avoid, and what is the gray area. Try to keep your profile active, make sure your customers are satisfied and don’t forget to pay attention to the money transfer. Paypal account limitations can lead to suspensions, so if you are using it, make sure everything is up to date.

These are some of the things that you should pay close attention to when you are a seller on the platform. In case you get a warning message, or if you get suspended, you can always use a service that will help you get your profile reinstated.