Angie Janu Net Worth, Bio, Personal Life, Marriage

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The first time Angie Janu hit the headlines was when she married Jason Beghe and the second time when she was divorcing him. It should be also noted that she has been trying to build a career as an actress in Hollywood, but she had only one prominent role.

Personal life

It is known that she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and it is also known that her weight is 55kg. It should be also added that she currently has dark brown hair, but she often uses to dye it and that she has hazel eyes. It should be noted that the date of her birthday is not known. However, it must have been somewhere in the 1960s due to her current years. It is known that she was born in the USA. However, we do not know anything about her family and about her parents. We are also without any information regarding her education and other educational experience.

Career

She did not have a very prominent career. She first started to work as a model, and she successfully did this for some time before she decided to try to be an actress. She started with commercials and her first big shot was in 1997. More precisely, she was then cast to act in a movie called Too Good to Be True. It needs to be added that this movie was very popular but it did not bring any advancements and progress regarding her future career since she did not appear in any TV series and movie after this one.

Marriage

It may not be fair, but many people know of Angie only due to her husband and to her marriage. To be more precise, she started to be more famous and get more prominence when she marriage Jason Beghe. Jason Beghe is a famous American actor who has been present in the industry since 1985. It should be noted that the couple first dated for a while before they decided to tie the knot in 2000. During their marriage, they got two children, Bix, which was born in 2003, and Bo, which was born in 2006. It should be also noted that the couple lived in California for the most time. However, it was obvious that the couple was having some problems, and it was not a surprise when the news started publishing that the two of them are getting divorced. The divorce was finalized in December in 2017. It should be also noted that Jason was the one who demanded the custody over the children.

Angie Janu Net Worth

Angie was working as an actress, and she surely made some money out of it. However, it should be noted that she was married to a Hollywood star and that the majority of the money she owns now was obtained from the divorce from Jason. It is estimated that her net worth is $1.5 million as of 2019 and that almost all of it came from her ex-husband.