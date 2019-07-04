Ann Cowherd, Bio, Career, Net Worth 2019, Life

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every sports fan must have heard of Colin Cowherd, a sports media personality. His wife is Ann Cowherd and both of them were married once before.

Her Biography

She hasn’t shared much information about her background, family or education. What we do know is that she is American and that she is a well-educated person.

Her Career

Another thing that is unknown about Ann is her professional career. She got her fame by being married to a famous sports media personality. Colin works on his show called “The Herd With Colin” on Fox Sports. The couple is currently living in Manhattan Beach House and they have been together since 2010. Another interesting thing is that Ann does not have any social media so she tends to keep her life as private as possible.

Her Husband

Colin and Ann are parents of six children, all of them from previous marriages. We do not know who Ann’s ex is, but she has four children with him and Colin has two kids from the marriage with Kimberly Ann Vadala.

Net Worth 2019

Since Ann’s profession is remained unknown, so is her net worth. Nevertheless, her husband is very wealthy and his fortune is estimated to $14 million. On average, he earns more than $150,000 annually from his sports media personality career, but he is also a real estate investor.

The couple is living in a mansion at Manhattan Beach.