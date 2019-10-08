Anna Semenovich Net Worth 2019

Anna Semenovich is famous as an ice dancer. Also, she is an actress and a model. This beautiful lady has a lot of talents, so she is pursuing different careers. You probably know her for the roles in films Bolshaya, Limuzin, and Hitler Goes Kaput. Anna is also active on social media, and on Instagram, she has more than 1 million followers.
Питер, один из самых красивых городов в мире , я безумно рада, что Судьба частенько заводит меня в этот город 🙏🏼 Сегодня вновь поеду в Питер на концерт 🥰, мне интересно , много у меня подписчиков из Санкт-Петербурга? 👇🏼…………………….. Макияж и причёска @ilgeeva Фотограф @ankvarc Видеограф @morgun.pro Стилист @pavlikova_official Локация @singercafe Продюссер съёмки @avrorashreder #анясеменович #питер❤️ #певица #ведущая #красиваядевушка #сексибомбочка #позитивщики❤️❤️❤️
Early Life
Anna Grigorevna Semenovich was born in Moscow, Russia, on 1 March 1980. She was raised by her parents Tatyana Dmitrievna Semenovich and Gregory T Semenovich. Her father had a fur company, and her mother used to be a belly dancer and an economist. Also, Anna has one sibling, Kirill Semenovich.
Sadly, when Anna was a kid, she got sick and had to spend six months in the hospital, but luckily she beat the disease.
At the Moscow State Academy, Anna finished Physical Culture School.
Professional Career
Semenovich started an ice dancer career while she was young. Together with Dennis Samokhin, she participated in the World Junior Championships. The first time they finished in the eight positions, and the second time, they won the seventh place.
In 1994, Anna and Maxim Kachanov competed in the Goodwill Games and ranked in fifth place. However, Anna made the most success with Vladimir Fedorov, with whom she participated in Figure Skating Grand Prix. Also, the couple made a great achievement of winning two times the Finlandia Trophy. At the world championships, the achieved 15th place.
After the collaboration with Vladimir, Anna started to dance with Roman Kostomarov. Together, they won the bronze medal in Russia and participated in European and world championships.
After she suffered the injury, Anna had to give up the ice dancing career and devoted her life to modeling, acting, and singing. From 2003 to 2007, Semenovich was a part of the Blestyshchie. Afterward, she released a solo album named Sluhi. Anna made a single with famous singer Arash, which is a great achievement.
In the acting world, she is known for the movies Rzhevsky vs. Napoleon and Hitler Goes Kaput.
Люблю новые и стильные гаджеты 🤗На этот раз не смогла пройти мимо нового планшета Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite. Приглянулся, как любой девушке, в первую очередь дизайн – тонкий металлический корпус и изогнутое стекло смотрится очень элегантно и стильно 😍 Мощные динамики позволяют полность погрузиться в атмосферу фильма 🔉Купить планшет можно в М.Видео.🍀 @huaweimobilerus #анясеменович #певица #ведущая #позитивщики❤️❤️❤️
Personal Life
Anna is trying to keep her love life private, but that is not an easy task to do, as she is a celebrity. It is known that Anna is not involved in any relationship at the moment, and she doesn’t have children.
There were rumors that she is dating an actor who was her partner at the award ceremony, but that is never confirmed.
Anna Semenovich Net Worth 2019
Anna Semenovich’s net worth in 2019 is $1 million. She has a successful career, so it’s not a surprise that she has a lot of money.