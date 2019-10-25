Anthony Fantano Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Anthony Fantano is a popular name in the YouTube world as he is known for his channel named The Needle Drop. The channel was made in 2007, and after some time it became viral. During the time, The Needle Drop reached more than 1,000,000 subscribers. He is also a music journalist and even did some work as a video producer. Besides, he made music under the name of Cal Chichester, and some of his hits are Don’t Talk to me featuring Fellatia Geisha, and Mykey Come Back.

Keep reading our article, and you will learn the details about his career, personal life, and net worth.

Early Life

Anthony Fantano was born in Wolcott, Connecticut, United States of America, on October 28, 1985. Until now, there are no available details about his parents, siblings, or childhood. It’s the only fact that he spent his early ages in the birthplace.

When we talk about his education background, we have to notice that it is impressive. The founder of the Needle Drop attended Southern Connecticut State University, where he studied journalism, political science, and broadcast communication. All of these areas he used in his further career.

Professional Career

At the beginning of the career, he worked at the radio station, where he had the job of a music director. On the station, Fantano had the opportunity to comment on different kinds of music. After a few years of this job, he got the job as a host of the program The Needle Drop at the Connecticut Public Radio. In the same year, he began to work on The Needle Drop and even made a video review version.

The journalist decided to dedicate more to the project. He resigned from other gigs and worked full time on The Needle Drop. At the moment, he started the YouTube channel and reviewing the website. Anthony is doing reviews about music genres and rating songs.

His channel is extremely popular, and he even received the award from the Guardian Journal.

Anthony Fantano’s Wife

The YouTuber is in a happy marriage for a long time now. His wife is Dominique Boxley, and she has American-African ethnicity.

Before the couple got married, they used to date for a long time. Dominique is an important part of Fantano’s success as she has been a massive support for him. She is even showing up on his YouTube channel.

Net Worth

The YouTube star earns money mostly from the online career. As of 2019, Anthony Fantano has an estimated net worth of $750,000.