April Love Geary Net Worth 2019, Bio, Career

April Love Geary is a famous American reality television personality, social media star, and actress. However, the most success she gained as a model. In her modeling career, she already made a lot of success. We have to mention that at the moment, she collaborates with two extremely famous companies, which are Photogenics Talent Agencies and IMG Worldwide. Besides the model is known for her professional achievements, people recognize her as a girlfriend of Robin Thicke, who is a record producer and a songwriter.

You are probably curious to find out interesting facts about the model’s life so we can suggest you to read the text below.

Early Life

April Love Geary was born in the United States of America on 6th December 1994. She was born in the sign of Sagittarius, and she holds American nationality and mixed ethnicity of French, Dutch, Mexican, and Irish descent. Her parents are Patrick Geary and Diana Geary. The model grew up with her parents and siblings. She is close to her mother.

There are not a lot of known facts regarding her education, but it’s known that she finished high school and college in California.

Professional Career

When she was just a young girl, Geary falls in love with the modeling. At the age of 12, she began a career, and since then, she made a lot of success. After she signed the contracts with Photogenics Talent Agencies and IMG Worldwide, the model gained a lot of popularity. She is known for her sexy photos in bikini and high heels.

During the modeling career, the star traveled a lot and visited places such as China, Germany, Hawaii, and Malibu, and as she mentioned in some interviews, she loves to travel.

On social media Instagram, she has more than 162K followers.

Relationship with Robin Thicke

At the moment they started to date, the couple was in the center of the media’s attention. Everyone was talking about the age difference, as Robin is 18 years older than her.

At the Cannes Films Festival, they showed up together. In 2017 the couple announced separation, but soon after, they got back together. Afterward, they announced that the model is pregnant and that they will have a kid together. In 2019 they got one more baby girl.

Currently, April and Robin are enjoying their fulfilling life.

April Love Geary Net Worth 2019

As you could read, the model already made a lot of achievements in her career. April Love Geary holds an estimated net worth in 2019 of $1 million.