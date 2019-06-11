Ava Max Net Worth 2019, Bio, Facts, Love Life

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You have probably heard the catchy song “Sweet But Psycho”, but do you know some facts about its singer? Ava Max gained popularity after her third single, “Sweet But Psycho”, although she was featured on Le Youth’s song “Clap Your Hands”.

View this post on Instagram And it was all yellow 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 A post shared by Ava Max 🔮 (@avamax) on Jun 10, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Biography

Ava’s full name is Amanda Ava Koci and she was born in Wisconsin, USA on 16th February 1993. Her parents are Albanian immigrants and Ava is an American, but belongs to Albanian ethnicity.

Not much is known about her previous education.

Love Life

Ava Max is consistently trying to keep her private life, including love life, away from the spotlight. She hasn’t revealed anything about her dating someone. She is active on social media on which she shares pictures with her friends and family.

Net Worth 2019

Since she gained so much attention after a successful single, she earned a lot of money. As of 2019, Ava Max’s estimated net worth is $600 thousand. Her main source of income comes from her singing career and a lot of people compare her to Sia and Lady Gaga. Some part of her income comes from her YouTube channel on which she has over 1.3 million subscribers. With her most successful single she created a completely new trend and we can’t wait to hear more of it.