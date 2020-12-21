4 Best Gifts to Encourage Family Time with Your Grandparents

When you think of the holiday season, what do you think of? If you’re like millions of Americans, it probably goes something like this: Sitting around your family’s living room and opening gifts together for hours as a warm fire rages and keeps everyone comfortable and happy no matter how chilly it is outside your door.

Though we so often put emphasis on gift-giving during this part of the year, the simple truth is that the greatest gift any of us can really get is the time to spend with those we love and those who love us.

That fact is even more true for the matriarchs and patriarchs of your family, otherwise known as your grandma and grandpa.

One thing that is seriously important to grandparents is the ability to really spend time with their children and grandchildren during the holiday season. For that reason, thinking of the perfect gift for Nana and Papa may be less about items that they will use when they are on their own and the holiday season has ended and everyone has gone home, but rather focus on what kinds of gifts can encourage family time and close interaction when everyone is all together.

Whether you spend just a day or two with your grandparents, or visit them for a week or more during the holiday season, there are definitely some gifts that can strongly encourage family time.

If you’re unsure where to begin in terms of thinking of these kinds of gifts, have no fear! We’ve got you covered.

1. Board Games

One of the very best ways to spend time with your family – and have loads of fun while doing it – is to pick up a board game or two to play during the holiday break. Of course, you could go for a classic board game that everyone has played hundreds of times in their lives. You could also go for a new and exciting game such as the game from http://boomagain.com. This game will not only challenge everyone who plays, but because it is rooted in history, it will offer your grandma and grandpa the chance to remember and share incredible stories from their youths.

With a board game, you can be sure that everyone will be happy to gather around the dining room table and spend some good quality time with one another. All while not even taking a peep at their cellphones to check the latest social media update.

2. Baking supplies

It’s pretty classic that most grandmas simply love to bake. On top of that, is there anything better than smelling the delicious scents of a fresh batch of cookies or homemade pie baking in the oven while snow slowly falls from the clouds? Just the thought of it gets me in the holiday spirit.

For that reason, another great idea could be to restock your grandma and grandpa’s kitchen with some fresh baking supplies. From there, all you need to do is find the right recipe and purchase the ingredients and you all can take part in a wonderful afternoon in the kitchen getting your bake on.

If you want to make things a little more fun and challenging, you could even set up the rules and regulations of a baking competition! Split the family up into teams and have both sides either bake something that is the same or allow them to come up with their very own confectionary creation. Without a doubt, this experience will bring loads of laughs and create memories that your entire family will cherish forever.

Who knows, you could end up creating something of a family holiday tradition!

3. Get a beautiful puzzle

Of course you can choose from any hundreds of thousands of puzzles that are on the market, but special occasions call for a special puzzle, don’t you think? Consider getting one that is of your grandparents’ favorite place – like a national park or beautiful European city – or a classic piece of art, maybe some by Van Gogh or Monet (though those are rather tough)!

What is most important here is to focus on the puzzle piece count as well as the level of difficulty. Sure, there is nothing wrong with getting a 1,000-piece puzzle if you have the time to finish it together, but if you are only planning on spending a couple of days with your grandma and grandpa, you may want to opt for something that is a bit shorter and more manageable. After all, it’s never fun to leave a puzzle half-made and make your grandparents finish it on their own!

In fact, you could even go a step further and make sure to finish the puzzle, and then glue it together and frame it so that they can hang it on their wall and remember it so fondly after you all leave and they want to look back and smile about the wonderful holiday celebration they enjoyed.

4. Buy an experience

One final great gift idea that you can easily purchase for your grandma and grandpa this holiday season is not a thing, but rather an experience. Of course, this does heavily depend on your budget, but you can do anything from buy tickets to a special museum exhibit or concert, or even buy them tickets so that you can go on a quick weekend getaway with them. This is of course the gift that will keep on giving for quite some time because not only will they have time to look forward, plan and get excited about the event, but they will also cherish those memories made from that experience for the rest of their lives, and so will you!

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many different kinds of gifts that you can purchase for your grandparents that encourage family time now and in the future. Now all you have to do is figure out which gift fits your budget and which will give your grandparents the greatest holiday cheer.