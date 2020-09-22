Best Rooftop Bars in Casinos

Over the last decade, casinos have developed significantly, in which continued investments have meant that casinos are becoming an all round leisure experience rather than somewhere to go purely to gamble. From entire casino resorts on Indian reservations in the states, to palace like casinos in Monaco, and even online casinos that offer the most convenience of them all, whilst still providing a second-to-none gaming experience. So whether you’re visiting the casino for a game of blackjack or poker, why not enjoy the whole experience and enjoy a cocktail or two whilst you’re there. Below, we take a look at some of the best rooftop bars inside the world’s casinos.

Best mobile casino apps

For those that love the casino experience but don’t quite feel ready to venture out to one, recent technological developments have meant that there are now a huge variety of mobile casino apps that allow you to enjoy all kinds of casino games, whilst sipping on a margarita from the comfort of your sofa. Sites such as online-casinos.com provide information on the best casino sites and apps to choose from to ensure you spend less time searching the Internet for the best games and offers and more time actually playing and enjoying your cocktails.

So whether you’re a home bug at heart or you’re just not quite ready to travel to some of the word’s best casinos and rooftop bars, or even if you want to play a game whilst on the plane, mobile casino games should be high on your list of the top casinos to visit.

Top casinos to visit with rooftop bars

If you’re ready to get dressed up and head on up to the top floor for a sophisticated night of great views, cocktails and casino games then these casinos should be high up on your list.

Drai’s Beach club | Las Vegas, US

Located in the heart of the casino world, Drai’s beach club and nightclub sits at the top of the Cromwell hotel and casino, offering a hippie vibe with its palm trees, multiple swimming pools, deck chairs, cabanas, lounge sofas and even famous DJ performances if you’re lucky.

This place is ideal for those who are looking to make their visit to the casino a whole vacation experience, complete with the luxury of hotel conveniences. Split across multiple levels, Drai’s beach club is know as one of the most popular nightlife spots in Vegas and is sure to offer a second to none experience. The beach club is well known as being a day to night party hotspot hosting a variety of famous artists and DJ’s with the likes of 50 Cent and French Montana performing there. So, if you are looking for a party as well as trying your luck on a casino game then Drai’s beach club is perfect for you!

The Bellagio | Las Vegas, US

Ok so Vegas really does have it all! As probably one of the most famous casinos there is, the Bellagio sits across from an eight-acre lake that separates the complex from the main Vegas strip. Renowned for its grandeur and elegance, the Bellagio has also been featured in some of Hollywood’s most memorable blockbusters, including Ocean’s 11.

The casino itself is a little more suited to those with a little more cash to risk as it’s notorious for its high stales poker room which hosts world poker tour events. In addition, there are over 2,300 slots that offer a tremendous jackpot of up to $2 million. And when you’re all done in the casino, there’s a number of on-site bars to suit a variety of tastes, from a sports and betting bar to the more sophisticated Petrossian Bar and The Lily Bar and Lounge. If you’d prefer to stay close to the action then the Baccarat Bar offers a taste of the high roller life with it’s extensive cocktails menus, speciality drinks and an exclusive view of the casino action. The Bellagio is not one to be missed.

Sun City | Rustenburg, South Africa

Offering not only a world class casino but an entire resort complete with an 18 hole golf course and multiple hotels and night clubs to chose from, Sun City is one of the best casino resorts on the continent and is sure to offer a memorable break that will put your local to shame. Designed by the legendary golfer, Gary Player himself, the on site casino offers some of the most extensive table top casino games from craps, to stud poker and baccarat, in addition to a huge selection of slot machines and all of the free spins you could ask for.

What’s more, if a trip to South Africa isn’t on the cards at the moment, Sun City offers an online gaming experience that ensure you won’t miss out on any of the casino fun, although there’s no promises you’ll get the same tan from your sofa.

Summary

Overall, there’s no denying that visiting the casino has become more than just your average night out to play poker. From whole casino resorts, to rooftop bars made to look like the beach and even bars that offer waiter service and the finest cocktails whilst you continue to watch the casino action, visiting a casino has become an experience itself. However, if you’re not quite up for pulling your fancy clothes out of the wardrobe, the online casino gaming experiences available are giving real world casinos a run for their money.