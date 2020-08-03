5 Best Speakers For Studio Production Under $500 in 2020

Production speakers or as people commonly refer to them as workroom monitors are fundamental tools that are built to be utilized in a recording studio. The most significant variation between such monitors and traditional ones is how precise they are. Hence, if you’re a producer, you’ll want to know precisely what every tune is.

You might require such a device, however, if you’re on a fixed budget, you might be searching for one that will satisfy your requirements and needs, but one that costs less than 500 dollars. And, luckily for you, this is exactly what this article can assist you with. Here are the ones you can opt for less than 500 dollars:

1. Rp6g3-na – By KRK – Price: $279.00

If there is something this specific group is recognized for it is for its execution, inexpensive scheme, and general value for the cost you’ll be paying. It is the new-gen of such devices that develops upon its earlier versions, but, it does offer new and improved features.

The amped structure will accelerate the extensive low-frequency driver and the precise tweeter, and you can also notice that it is all about transparency. Moreover, it is worth noticing that there’re a few front ports and rather wide settings at the back of the machine. Generally speaking, you’ll be ready to trust it completely.

2. Edifier S-2000 Professional – Price: $399.99

Although most manufacturers do not care about the aesthetic part of their design, we need to say that Edifier did a really good job with their S2000 PRO line. Besides its beautiful design, you’ll gain an amazing setup that is made of 5.5’’ low-frequency drivers coupled with a really strong tweeter.

Compared with other designs below $500, Edifier decided to add a Bluetooth option, a coax & optical outputs which makes it even more special. Keep in mind that you might need acoustic panels such as the ones displayed on Pikacoustics to get the most out of all your recording devices.

3. JBL Lsr-308 – Price: $249.00

If you’re a music producer than you must have heard about JBL, and if so, you also presumably know that they’re categorized as one of the greatest devices on the market. But, what a lot of individuals don’t realize is that they manufacture some really incredible studio monitors.

With such a gadget, you’ll remark a relatively same performance with other models but improved. You’ll gain an 8’’ low-wave operators, an enormous but delicately composed waveguide, and you’ll have quite a lot of strength. It also provides you with XLR and TRS connections, and a mixture of acoustic keys that also implements an LF and HF trim.

4. Mackie Series XR824 – Price: $289.99

This corporation is well-recognized and praised for an extensive variety of their cheap monitors, and the company behind this device has shown once again that they’re competent in being categorized in the mid-range section. This device highlights the perfect combo of hardware at a cost that is still regarded as quite competitive.

When it comes to this particular series, they decided to incorporate an 8’’ Kevlar low-wave driver that can without any problems drive enormous quantities of air, but with perfect precision. The powerful waves are left to the 1’’ low mass tweeter that is located inside the waveguide. The device is packed with 160 Watts, which is quite amazing.

5. Yamaha HS8 – Price: $369.99

You can say that this model coming from Yamaha became quite popular in a short time, no manner what category it appears in. This particular device is the most extensive offering in the series, however, it is possibly the most beneficial one out there. You’ll get the best of every single feature available, which means that you’ll get an extensive low end intertwined with incredible, clear highs.

As you might have guessed, the design did not change as much, Yamaha just chose to attach a bit of everything in order for it to suit the modern hardware inside. Hence, you’ll get a cabinet that is a bit minimalistic, which is made from the best possible substances and a perfect wavelength for the tweeter.

Things to Consider When Opting For Such a Device

Before we conclude this article, there are some things that are worth noticing, especially since you’ll have to consider them before opting for such a device. The things you’ll want to consider and that will help you with choosing the best device for your studio are:

The Design is Essential– the very first thing that you may want to think about is the layout. A traditional two-way speaker will utilize one woofer that’ll create a low frequency and a tweeter that produces the high-mid and high frequencies. Hence, when opting for a specific device, assure that you consider the layout first, and then everything else.

The Size – you presumably know that the huger the monitor is, the more strength it is competent of producing – and you’ll gain more bass. Additionally, you’ll need to consider how much space you have in your room, which means that you’ll also need to consider where you’ll place it and store it if needed.

The Hearing Distance – you’ll also need to consider the listening distance because it is quite crucial to your recording process. If you opt for nearfield monitors, you’ll need to place them closer to your ears. Midfields can be located further away, so, you could use them in larger rooms as well.

The Installation Process – you should also consider the installation process. Why you might be wondering? Well, some of these devices might require additional equipment, which means that it might not fit your budget. So, consider what is needed for the installation too.

Conclusion

If you finished this article, you noticed that there are various monitors that you can choose to get, all of which will perform well while you are recording new songs. Of course, the one you choose will depend on your requirements and needs, hence, guarantee that you determine which features you might need.

So, now that you know what you can and most likely should opt for purchasing, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should start browsing both online and, of course, physical businesses in order to find a studio speaker that will suit your needs.