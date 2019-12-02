Bill Cosby Net Worth 2019, Bio, Career

Bill Cosby is a worldwide famous stand-up comedian. Besides being a comedian, he is also an actor, a musician, and a writer. His first performance as a stand-up comedian was way back in the 1960s in San Francisco.

Bio

Not many people know this but his full name is William Henry Cosby Jr. and he is best known as Bill Cosby. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 12, 1937. Bill’s father worked as a mess steward in U.S. Navy and his mother was a housemaid. He also has three brothers.

Bill had a great sense of humor back in his school days and that’s why kids gave him a nickname “class clown”. After 10th grade, he left school and wanted to try other things. His first job after leaving school was in a shop where he repaired shoes. After that, he wanted to join the Navy. Bill spent four years there as a Hospital Corpsman. After the Navy, he wanted to go to college, so he went to Temple University. In 1961 he received a scholarship. He studied physical education. During his time at the university, he played football. While studying, Bill was constantly joking with his friends.

Career

As we previously said, in the 1960s he started his career. At first, he performed in clubs in New York and Philadelphia only, but then he became really popular so he started performing in many cities across the USA. After Bill realized how good he was in stand-up comedy, he wanted to try his skills in acting so he appeared in some movies, TV shows, and series. He took part in many shows and certainly the most significant ones are Kids Say The Darndest Things (1998), You Bet Your Life (1992), The Cosby Show (1984), Cos (1976), Fat Albert & The Cosby Kids (1972), The New Bill Cosby Show (1972), The Bill Cosby Show (1969).

In the 2000s, he was charged with sexual assault by a couple of women. That, of course, had a big impact on his career and a lot of his performances were canceled. He was actually convicted of sexual assault in April 2018, for the very first time and was sentenced in September 2018. Bill is now serving his sentence at the Phoenix State Correctional institution in Pennsylvania.

Quotes

Here are some of the Cosby’s quotes:

“A word to the wise isn’t necessary, it is the stupid ones that need all the advice.” “In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure.” “I don’t know the key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everyone.” Decide that you want it more than you are afraid of it.” “Fatherhood is pretending the present you love most is soap-on-a-rope.” “Women don’t want to hear what you think. Women want to hear what they think – in a deeper voice.” “The truth is that parents are not really interested injustice. They just want quiet.” “Every closed eye is not sleeping, and every open eye is not seeing.” “The past is a ghost, the future a dream, and all we ever have is now.” “Always end the name of your child with a vowel, so that when you yell the name will carry.” “When you become senile, you won’t know it.” “You can turn painful situations around through laughter. If you can find humor in anything, even poverty, you can survive it.” “Poets have said that the reason to have children is to give yourself immortality. Immortality? Now that I have five children, my only hope is that they are all out of the house before I die.” “Humans beings are the only creatures on earth that allow their children to come back home.” “Immortality is a long shot, I admit. But somebody has to be first.” “Old is always fifteen years from now.” “If you have no faith, you’ve lost your battle.”

Bill Cosby Net Worth 2019

The main source of income for Bill Cosby was his sense of humor. He had a lot of performances across the USA. It is believed that his net worth is around $400 million in 2019. However, this number is now lower considering his accusations and it is highly unlikely to go up, as he is currently serving prison time.