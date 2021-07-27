5 Secret to Building a Profitable Amazon Business

Are you looking to become an FBA seller? With millions of Prime members who spend thousands of dollars annually on Amazon, the opportunity to make money on this e-Commerce platform is hard to ignore.

But here’s the thing: it’s not all smooth sailing. Competition is rife, and you might end up running a loss-making store if you don’t do it right.

Here are five tips for running a profitable store on one of the most popular and competitive shopping platforms.

Tip #1: Optimize your Amazon Product Page(s)

With the huge number of merchants on Amazon, becoming an FBA can feel like you’ve set up shop on a jam-packed street, screaming over loud voices to bring attention to your store. So you have to optimize your product pages to rise above the noise and make your page easy to find for Prime members.

According to ProjectFBA, the best strategy is to think like a buyer when optimizing your product pages. When you visit an Amazon seller’s product page, what factors convince you to purchase their products?

We’ll help you start brainstorming. Here are several optimization tactics that impress buyers and increase conversions.

Ensure your product title contains the product name, brand name, specific product features, and a list of benefits.

Upload images that show the product from different angles.

Use the product features section to expand on benefits, features and answer any misconceptions the customer might have.

Tip #2: Pick the Right Product/Niche

Investing in products that consumers aren’t interested in is a surefire way to lose money. Yes, once in a while, you can jump on a fad sweeping through the market, but it’s wise to pick your product using informed and data-driven decision-making.

Popular niches are only temporary in e-Commerce, so you will always want to be ahead of the game if your niche falls out of trend. To do that, you have to be on top of the latest trends.

Do extensive research on the market and see what’s becoming popular. If something is on the rise in demand, jump in before the hype dies. On the other hand, if something feels like it’s at its peak popularity, remember that it might already be too late to make a substantial profit.

We recommend thinking about upcoming holidays or events. What products can you sell that are relevant to the event? What sort of buyers would appreciate such a product?

Tip #3: Run Email Marketing Campaigns

Email marketing is an essential weapon in your eCommerce marketing arsenal. It’s a great way to update customers, run an engaging content marketing strategy, and boost promotions. Your email can also include new product launches and exclusive discount coupons.

Here are three steps to get your email campaign up and running:

First, build a subscriber list: Add a sign-on form to your social media pages, blog, and website, and actively get visitors to sign-up for your newsletter. Choose an email marketing platform: There are free and paid platforms. However, make sure you use one that gives you access to data such as clickthrough rate, open rate, and more. Set up a schedule: Develop a cadence that works for your customers. It could be weekly or monthly. But make sure you don’t spam your subscribers with lots of emails.

A well-timed email will grab a reader’s attention and bring awareness to your new products, but remember that no one is a fan of spam mail. So, make a release plan for your promotions to space your emails out.

Tip #4: Run Limited-time Promotions

You must develop a promotional strategy that stands out to the 100 million Amazon Prime members. It could be one-off or continuous. Depending on your choice and the timing of the promotion, one option may be better than the other.

You can create one-off promotional codes that expire within a specified period or take advantage of seasonal shopping or holidays such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday to run your promotion.

One-off promotions can tempt customers to buy more than they anticipated because they want to jump in on rare opportunities. Meanwhile, continuous promotions are good for attracting new customers as they would be immediately attracted to your store and browse your goods.

This strategy is excellent for product launches and generating traffic and buzz to your store. However, try not to do it too often, as it can be detrimental to your profit if poorly managed and appear desperate to customers.

Tip #5: Develop a Social Media Marketing Strategy

The majority of your potential customers are on social media, and extending your marketing efforts to these channels can do wonders for your bottom line.

To do this successfully, you should:

Find out your customer’s favorite platforms and focus on creating content for these channels.

Create promotional, informational, and educational content.

Engage with your followers by responding to their comments, hosting polls, etc.

Have you ever wondered how influencers’ merchandise always sells out within the first hour they go on sale? That is because people are drawn to their personalities and make purchasing decisions based on that.

Your friendliness on these platforms can also play a huge role in popularizing your brand. When done right, social media offers low-hanging fruit for driving high-value traffic to your store.

Final Thoughts

Building a profitable Amazon business requires more than just quality products. You need to get your brand noticed with strategies that work.

Easier said than done when you’re a new seller with no experience. However, you’ll set yourself up for fast success by choosing products that show signs of trend-building. Then, put your products on blast with email campaigns, customer outreach, and social media networking, and you’ll see more conversions than you ever thought could happen so quickly.

You’ll have tons to think about if you decide to launch your own FBA store. However, never forget these 5 tips if you want a profitable, successful store!