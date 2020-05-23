Pros & Cons of Buying Makeup Online in 2020

The way you look has a huge impact on how you feel. Aesthetics are pretty important in today’s society, which is why a lot of people give their best effort to improve the way they appear in front of others. For some, looking good is an entire lifestyle. These people spend a lot of time perfecting their skincare routines, improving their makeup collection, and even coming up with their formulas.

The makeup industry is booming, and as each new year goes by, certain brands are becoming even more popular and widely used worldwide. For some, spending money on makeup and beauty products might seem like nonsense, but we are here to disagree.

According to many psychiatrists, the way a person looks can have a huge impact on their mood and confidence. This is especially noticeable in people who suffer from excessive self-awareness and looks-anxiety.

We are all born with certain imperfections, but some people tend to notice them a bit more than they should. These cause them to perform worse in every single aspect of life. Studies show that when a person feels stressed out and worried about the way they look, their confidence levels drop drastically, and they are unable to fully focus on the important things. This is just one of the reasons why makeup is so popular in today’s society, and today we’re going to help you understand why placating it online has so many advantages. Let’s take a look.

More options – Availability

Our world is slowly transitioning into the digital era, which means that as time slowly goes by all of the regular things that we did outside of our homes, will be done to the Internet. Shopping is not an exclusion and we are pretty sure that each one of us has already purchased at least one item from an online marketplace before.

When it comes to buying makeup, one of the main advantages of purchasing it online is the fact that you have a lot more options. Anybody who uses beauty products knows that not everything works for everyone, so you have to find the right product that fits your style and your collection. When you go to the mall chances are that you won’t find so many available options.

A store can only contain so many products, especially if it’s not the main selling place of the brand. With only marketplaces this is entirely different. When you’re purchasing from the Internet, the things you’re buying are stored in large warehouses, and they’re being shipped from there. We all know that if you’re going to find something, you’ll find it in the main warehouse. This drastically reduces the chances for a product to be out of stock.

Community Help – Advice

When you’re purchasing something from the store, you cannot know what kind of experiences other people had with that certain product. This means that you’re buying something and you don’t know the quality of it.

However, with online marketplaces such as Mira Beauty, you get an entirely different experience. Before you spend your money on something, you can see what the community has to say about it. This will ensure that you don’t buy a product that customers are not satisfied with. Also, there are a lot of tutorials that can help you learn how to apply a certain product, so you won’t have to experiment on your own and waste your time any further.

You can also ask for advice which is not an option when you go to the actual store unless you have the luck to meet someone there who uses the same product and is willing to give you some feedback. Purchasing from the Internet has a lot of advantages when it comes to reading reviews. All you need to do is just click on one product, and you will be introduced to thousands of people who share their thoughts and opinions about the item that they’ve spent their money on.

No line-waiting

Some of us are quite busy and we don’t have an entire day to dedicate just on shopping. This may not seem like a significant problem, but after you spend a few hours waiting in line you’ll realize what we’re talking about.

When you use an online marketplace instead, you get to save a lot of time. Even if the entire process doesn’t take that much less time, what you’re going to waste on waiting in line, you’ll waste in choosing the perfect product instead. Besides, currently, the entire COVID-19 situation doesn’t allow us to spend hours waiting in front of a shop whenever a new brand releases one of their products.

Disadvantages of online shopping

Now every good thing has a few disadvantages, and that simply because nothing in our world is perfect. When it comes to buying makeup online, you’ll have to pay a lot of attention to where your item is shipping from, and when it is expected to arrive.

For example, if you need a certain eyeliner for an upcoming event, and you are ordering from a country that’s very far away from yours, it may not be arriving on time. You should always consider this because going to the store in your nearest mall is a lot better option in a situation like this. Of course, this is not a disadvantage that applies to every situation, but it should be taken into consideration for this comparison to be fair.

Another thing that can happen whenever you’re ordering something from the Internet, is getting an incorrect order, and then having to return it while asking for a refund or an entirely new order. These are things that are quite frustrating when they happen, although they don’t happen very often.

Last but not least, we think that a picture of a certain color that we can view on our computer monitor or a mobile device is simply not enough for you to decide whether it is the right one for your collection or not. One of the main advantages of purchasing something in person from a real store is the fact that you can open up and try the product before you end up paying for it.

Conclusion

As a conclusion, we think that both online and traditional shopping have their pros and cons, and each person should consider using them both depending on the situation they’re in at the moment. However, there is no denying that everything connected to the Internet is slowly becoming more popular and widely used, so it is just a matter of time before regular shopping becomes nonexistent.