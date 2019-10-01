Celestia Vega Bio, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Celestia Vega is a 20-year-old streamer, vlogger, games, and social media personality. She is also known as a former adult film star. Vega began a career when she joined the Twitch platform and streamed the games she played. Afterward, she expanded content to different social media such as Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Later on, Celestia had a short career in the adult film industry but soon after she left it.

Stay tuned and read the article below, and you will find out all the juicy details about the former adult film star.

Early Life

Celestia Vega was born in California, USA on 12th August 1998. She grew up in her birthplace, together with her parents. In childhood, Vega loved to read, and during the time she was even reading three books at the time. Also, Celestia loved arts, paintings, and especially music, and she learned to play guitar when she was five.

Vega always loved the games such as Tekken, Adventure Quest, and Crash Bandicoot.

Celestia Vega Career

As we already mentioned, Celestia started a career by streaming games on the Twitch platform. The first game was RuneScape, and she also loved games like Animal Crossing: Wild Word and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. YouTube streamer Zoie Burgher helped her to break out online.

Celestia began to use another social media, and she also included sexual activity together with Zoie, and they received a lot of critics because of it. At that time, Celestia and Zoie wore revealing clothes, and they were selling nude photos to the fans. Also, they were together in brand named Luxe which was streaming different things, including the adult content. In 2017 they fought, and Vanessa left the group.

Afterward, Vega decided to become a part of the porn industry, and she was happy about it. She even made a behind-the-scene video and posted it to YouTube channel. As per her sayings, she always wanted to try herself in the porn industry, and this brought her more popularity. Vanessa was banned from Instagram because of sexually explicit content.

In 2018, Vega left the social media platforms, which surprised her fans. However, in 2019 she posted a video under the name I’m back and explained that she left the adult film industry. Currently, Vega is again posting game videos on the Twitch.

Personal Life

In her tweets, Celestia often mentions her boyfriend, but his name or profession is not known. Currently, she is living with her pets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Net Worth

Celestia Vega’s estimated net worth in 2019 is $200,000. She earned this amount of money from her online career.