Claire Abbott Net Worth 2019, Height, Bio, Facts, Life

Claire Abbott is a Canadian, whose birthday is on the 22nd of January, 1998. Not much is known about Claire Abbott’s childhood or the years she spent in school. We know that Claire was a member of the cheerleading squad in high school. It was the year 2012 when Claire launched her internet career, which became her first job. In addition to being a singer and poet, Claire appeared in the popular song Turning Table.

The public really loved Claire’s voice, and that is why she gained a considerable number of followers across different social media platforms. Claire now has more than 300,000 followers, thanks to her well-thought out posts. And she decided that she could make a career out of her social media presence. She explained in an interview that she has a blog dedicated to fitness, fashion, and lifestyle.

Claire Abbott has a net worth that grew significantly over the last few years. Nonetheless, she never revealed the precise number of her income. With that in mind, we can still roughly calculate the amount of money Claire owns, and it is likely to be a six-figure number. This number is probably going to increase a lot in just one year. Some tabloids speculate that Claire’s net worth is 1 million dollars.

There is a possibility to earn a lot of money by being active on social media websites and apps. Clair has not only her Instagram account but her Youtube one as well, which means her income could potentially grow in such a way that she makes a good living out of it.

Some Facts About Claire Abbott

Profession: Instagram model, singer, musician

Height: 5 feet 5 inches (165.1 cm)

Figure: 39-25-37 inches

Weight: 134.482 lbs (61 kg)

Eye color: black

Claire Abbott became an Instagram model when she was fifteen years old. She shared a lot of her life on social media and gained thousands of followers in a short time.

Claire’s Private Life

Birthday: 22nd January 1998

Nationality: Canadian

Religion: Christian

Hobbies: Writing, singing, and traveling

Significant other: Dan Bilzerian