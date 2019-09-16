Claire Stoermer Bio, Life, Career, Famous Daughter and Net Worth

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Claire Stoermer is best known as a mother of the famous teen actress, Zendaya. Sometimes, being a family member of someone famous is all you need to be in the spotlight of media. That’s how Claire got known in the public eye.

If you want to know facts about Claire’s life and how popular is her daughter, keep reading the article.

Early Life

Claire Stoermer Coleman was born in Oakland, California on March 24, 1964, and she has Dutch descent. She graduated in Oakland High School and afterward, she attended Santa Clara University from 1983 till 1987.

Professional career

Before she got famous as Zendaya’s mom, she was an Elementary School teacher from 1990 in Oakland. Also, she used to be the House Manager in the California Shakespeare Theatre in Orinda, California. Claire trained at the theater’s student program, as well. Her daughter, Zendaya appeared in many productions in this theater. In the interview for Teen Vogue, Zendaya said that she was proud of her mother and that her devotion to the students was her inspiration.

Personal Life

Claire met her future husband Kazambe Ajamu Coleman in the early 90s, and the couple started dating. They got married in 2008, and at that moment Zendaya already was twelve years old. The love birds have only one child together, but Kazambe has five more kids from other relationships. Claire and her husband decided to divorce in 2016, and they filed for divorce. At the moment of their separation, Zendaya got a lot of negative comments, but she always holds the side of her parents.

Currently, Claire is enjoying single life without a boyfriend.

Claire’s daughter Zendaya

Zendaya is an American actress, model, singer, and dancer. She was a part of the dance group, Future Shock Oakland, for three years. While she was at school, she was acting in a lot of theatre productions. Also, Zendaya showed up as a dancer for Rocky Blue, and the video became second-highest-rated Disney’s premiere.

Zendaya is known for her songs like Swag It Out, Made in Japan, Same Heart, Fashion in Krytonite, Watch Me, etc. She participated in movies such as Frenemies, Zapped, Spider-man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman.

Claire and her daughter share a special bond, and they were always supporting each other.

Net Worth

At the moment, Claire has an estimated net worth of $300 thousand. The annual salary of the teacher is between $38,377 and $58,650, so we assume that the number is correct.

However, she also shares the net worth of $5 million with her daughter.