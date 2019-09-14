Dana Perino Husband, Net Worth, Career

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Dana Perino is a former Press Secretary to the White House where she served under President George W. Bush from September 2007 to January 2007. She was the second female White House Press Secretary, after Dee Dee Myers, who served during the Clinton Administration and the first Republican woman to work on that position.

Now, she is a political commentator for FOX News and co-host of the network’s talk show “The Five” and podcast “I’ll Tell You What.” Besides her successful professional career, she is enjoying her marriage for more than twenty years now.

Career

Dana Perino is one of these people who don’t wait to finish college to gain some practical experience. During her education, Dana took part in the forensics team and worked for KTSC-TV. She worked as DJ in KCY-FM as well as a daily reporter from Illinois for TV called WCIA. Perino’s first post-school job was in the office of a member of the Congress, Scott McInnis. Later she worked as a secretary for another Congressman, Dan Schaefer. Perino moved to the Department of Justice where she served as their spokesperson from 2001 to 2003. She eventually became the Associate Director of Communications for the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

The highlight of her career came in 2007 when she started working as a Press Secretary of the White House to President George W. Bush Jr and doubly as his personal assistant. Now she works as a host of weekday segments like “The Five,” “The Daily Briefing,” and “I’ll Tell YouWhat!” Fox News Channel.

Besides her secretary and journalist career, she is a fantastic writer. Dana is a New York Times bestselling author. She wrote “Let Me Tell You About Jasper… How My Best Friend Became American Dog” and “The Good News Is… Lessons and Advice from Bright Side.” Aside from a professional career, Dana Perino loves helping others. She has been involved in many humanitarian projects like one for HIV/AIDS comprehensive treatment center in South Africa in 2009. She was part of the “Minute Mentoring” where she was helping young women to find a right career path for them.

Net Worth

Dana has a very successful professional career. Her list of jobs and duties are very long. She worked for Congressman Scott McInnis as a staff assistant; served as press secretary for four years in Rep Dan Schaefer; a spokesperson for the Department of Justice for two years; associate director of communication for White House Council on Environmental Quality; Deputy Press Secretary of the White House; and a journalist.

This may give you an insight into how much she earns. It is estimated that Dana Perino’s net worth is as high as 6 million dollars.

Dana Perino’s Husband: a Marriage Long Two Decades

Dana Perino enjoys her love life, too. She is one of the seldom famous women who managed to have a long-lasting relationship. She is married to Peter McMahon. He is a businessman who is involved in the international marketing and sales of medical products. Since Peter is 18 years older than Dana, she was married to another woman, but he didn’t want to disclose any information about the ex-wife.

However, Dana’s and Peter’s love story began back in 1997 during a flight to Chicago. He used to live in England back then, so Dana moved to England and married him within a year. The couple decided to move to America in less than a year. Although they are married for twenty years now, they don’t have children. This doesn’t come in the way of their happiness and devotion.

They live with a pet dog called Jasper. Before Jasper, they had a dog, Henry. In 2007 Peter was spotted walking Henry without a leash and had to pay $25 fine. This event didn’t teach him a lesson. Because he failed to pay the fine within 15 days, McMahon was arrested on 12th April 2007 after returning from an overseas business trip. Now the couple has Jasper. It seems that they are nurturing him as their kid. So Jasper has occupied the vacant space of the children in the couple’s life.

Biography

Dana Perino was born on 9th May 1972, in Evanston, Wyoming, the U.S.A. Her parents’ names are Janice, and Leo Perino and her sisters’ name is Angie Perino.

After finishing Ponderosa High School in Parker, Dana graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo in 1993. She received a degree in mass communication/public affairs and minors in Spanish and political science. Later on, Dana studied at the University of Illinois Springfield for her master degree.