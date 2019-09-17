Daniel Smith Bio, Life, Career, Wife Skylar Diggins, Net Worth

Daniel Smith is a famous American artist who got known as the husband of an outstanding American basketball player, Skylar Diggins Smith. He is also a Notre Dame Wide Recover.
If you are interested in finding out information about Daniel and his wife, you should continue to read the article.
Contents
Early Life
Daniel Smith was born in South Bend, Indiana on July 16, 1991. His parents are Vicky and Robert Smith. His father was a businessman and a builder, according to Daniel’s sayings. Vicky works in a broadcasting station.
Daniel finished Clay High School, and afterward, he attended the University of Notre Dame. While he was studying, he played football, and at that time he was successful and won a lot of games. Later on, Smith suffered an ankle fractured and stopped playing football. That was the moment when he decided to focus on art.
Art career
From an early age, Smith displayed his creativity with sketches and Lego creations. At the beginning of his career, he sold his artwork online at sonsoftyce.com. Later on, he designed logos for some clothing brands.
Currently, Smith owns Doperman Studios in Dallas, Texas, and his artwork can be seen in a lot of magazines and art galleries. His work was also showed in Life is Beautiful, which is a music and art festival.
Daniel’s wife, Skylar Diggins Smith
Skylar Diggins was born in 1990, in the city of Indiana. She is a famous American professional basketball player, and she is the premier member of the Woman’s National Basketball Association team, the Dallas Wings. Skylar started her career in Notre Dame’s basketball team.
From an early age, she was interested in basketball, and during college, she pursued her dream. In her career, she had a lot of successes, such as the WNBA Most Improved Player Award. Besides, Diggins is a member of the country’s National Team, World University Games, Under 19 World Championship and many more.
Daniel’s and Skylar’s marriage
Smith and Diggins began their relationship while they were at Notre Dame. In June 2016, Smith proposed Skylar during one of his art exhibits. The love birds tied a knot in May 2017 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. In the following year, the couple announced that they would get a child.
Net Worth
Daniel earned a lot of wealth from his art career. He is enjoying luxury life through his net worth and net worth of his wife, which is $400 thousand.