9 Drinks for Healthy Skin and Hair

Taking care of your skin and hair is just two steps in self-care and encouraging wellness. While cleansers, toners, and serums are popular skincare products, and shampoos, conditioners, and salon treatments are prevalent in most hair care routines, you can still achieve glowing skin and healthy hair faster through the food and drinks you consume every day. Likewise, these drinks are also a more budget-friendly way to get that skin and hair glow-up.

Consider adding these nine drinks to your routine to achieve flawless skin and silky hair.

1. Tea

Since ancient times, tea has been used for relaxation, meditation, and achieving wellness. It is also used to treat colds, headaches, and bloating. Other than curing illnesses and alleviating pain, tea is also used for healthier hair and glowing skin.

Spearmint, green, and black tea have antioxidants and anti-aging properties that cleanse and promote skin elasticity. Lime and lemongrass tea have components that strengthen hair follicles and fight off dandruff and scalp inflammation.

You can easily find tea bags and loose-leaf tea in your supermarkets. Not only is tea accessible, but it is also affordable and healthy for your skin and hair.

2. Matcha

If you aren’t a fan of loose leaf tea, try matcha instead. Yes, it is powdered green tea, but like its cousin, matcha is packed with antioxidants (Epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG is one of them) that retain moisture in skin and hair, and prevent wrinkles.

The best part is that matcha is a versatile product. You can drink it hot or iced, or add it to ice cream, cookies, and cakes that you bake at home.

3. Bone Broth Soup

Bone broth soup isn’t only delicious and perfect for chilly bed-weather days. According to an esthetician at SKINNEY Medspa in New York, bone broth soup has amino acids and minerals that promote natural collagen production, suitable for treating acne, strengthening bones and teeth, and preventing aging. The amino acids in bone broth soup help retain moisture in the skin and scalp. Another study shows that the same amino acids encourage better sleep, fight inflammation, and promote better digestion. In other words, this delicious broth is beneficial for your overall health.

4. Water

Yes, drinking water is right for your skin as it keeps you hydrated and glowing. Water promotes optimal function for the fluid plasma and red blood cells in your body. It also cleanses and detoxifies your body of toxins that may cause wrinkles, psoriasis, and other skin problems. Adequate moisture from water also reduces frizz, tangling, and breakage of hair follicles. Drink eight to ten glasses of water to retain moisture in your skin and scalp.

Drinking water for healthy skin doesn’t have to be tasteless and boring. Infuse your water with lemon, cucumbers, mint leaves, chia seeds, and citrus fruits for more flavor. Infusing your water adds nutrients for healthier skin and hair and gives you a more robust immune system.

There are also vitamins and supplements that you can put in your water to encourage softer and more elastic skin and stronger nails, hair, and bones.

5. Coffee

Start your day with your morning coffee to energize your body and to achieve healthy skin. Like tea, coffee is rich in antioxidants that detoxify impurities and toxins that make your skin dull-looking. Coffee also reduces cellulite and improves overall blood flow, making your skin glow and look less pale. Don’t forget to hydrate with water as coffee can be acidic for your stomach and can dry out your skin.

6. Milk

It’s no wonder that milk is one of the first forms of nourishment that we consume. Milk is rich in calcium that bolsters the health of your bones, nails, and teeth. Milk also has proteins that encourage elasticity of the skin and retain moisture. The vitamin D in milk also reduces wrinkles, inflammation, and signs of aging caused by exposure to the sun. Lots of beauty products contain milk as an active ingredient for its many benefits, but if you want complete pampering as part of your self-care routine, you can even go for a milk bath!

7. Oat Milk

If you are lactose intolerant or prone to acne due to dairy products, choose oat milk instead. Oat milk is rich in riboflavin, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, Vitamins B12, A, and D, and iron. And just like dairy milk, these nutrients in oat milk are beneficial for your bones, teeth, hair, skin, muscles, and nerves.

8. Soy Milk

Soy milk is another non-dairy milk rich in linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid, and antioxidant nutrients that stimulate moisture and elasticity of the skin. The same acids also reduce aging caused by exposure to the sun. Soy milk is also delicious, especially in coffee or tea.

However, experts also say that soy milk may cause hormonal acne. It is best to consult a doctor first especially if you are prone to acne before adding soy milk into your diet.

9. Vitamin C-packed Juices

Aside from collagen-rich foods and products, Vitamin C should also be consumed as part of your skin and hair care. Add your collagen supplements to your cold-pressed Vitamin C-packed vegetable and fruit juices for a healthier immune system and glowing skin and hair.

Tomatoes, kiwis, oranges, lemons, lime, strawberries, rosehips, chili peppers, and sweet yellow peppers are some of the Vitamin C-packed fruits and vegetables that you can blend into tasty, healthy, and refreshing drinks. These fruits and vegetables are also readily available in your grocery store or local market. Drinking for a stronger immune system and healthier skin doesn’t have to be expensive.

These nine drinks are healthy, refreshing, and easy to make, so you can still get beautiful skin and hair despite being busy with work and living in a frenzied place. Grab your blender, water filter, and stew pot and drink your way to healthy and beautiful hair and skin.