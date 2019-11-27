Exploring Palm Springs with Sean Borg

Palm Springs is the Perfect Getaway – It’s a Desert Oasis! Says – TV Personality Sean Borg

For decades it has been reported that Palm Springs is a magical oasis and still one of the hippest mid-town cities of the United States of America! Palm Springs is home to an exquisite community and scenic beauty that leaves its visitors in absolute awe!

In case you are wondering, Palm Springs happens to be a beautiful city in Southern California. It has been a haven for the rich and famous as early as the 1920s. Palm Springs is also known as the “Deserts Hollywood Playground” and there is an interesting reason behind this.

It has acquired the nickname because celebrities, far and wide flocked to this Oasis that is located just two hours east of Los Angeles to enjoy a relaxing time here as a break away from the hustle and bustle of their showbiz life. The legendary “Two-Hour Rule” of Hollywood studios put Palm Springs on the map as a perfect getaway.

Palm Springs is a majestic land that people from around the world visit and want to return. If you still haven’t been to the city, then what are you waiting for?

There are many reasons to visit Palm Springs but many people go there, even if it is only to spend days lounging by pools and looking at the breathtaking mountain views. And that is not a bad way to spend the summer if you can brave the heat.

It is the perfect destination for you to explore, especially with friends!

For more adventurous activities — at least ones that don’t require a safe word — Palm Springs boasts a wide selection of things to do

The city is sure to captivate you as soon as you arrive. Some of the highlights of Palm Springs include golf, swimming, tennis, biking, horseback riding, and of course, hiking.

Sean Borg is a British TV personality who works in the entertainment world in Hollywood — categorized as one of the most stressful industries with a high burnout rate among its workers.

So where better to de-stress than a location just 110 miles and only two hours east of Los Angeles — Palm Springs.

Tell us about your trip?

I am in the entertainment television field and live in Los Angeles, so my job can be very stressful most of the time. At weekends I like to escape the busy city life and head east to a small city called Palm Springs. I take a deep breath as I arrive — a sigh of relief. It’s all about am about chilling out and relaxing. There are glorious mountains and beautiful places to hike. It is one of the best places for me to relieve stress. Hiking is one of the best forms of fitness, so I hike for over two hours every morning over the weekends up in the mountains. I sometimes walk for over 10 miles or more, which is a very healthy physical activity; not only is it good for your heart; it is right for your mind and your spirit. The trip to the desert can be exciting because you know that you are going to relax and unwind.

When is the best time to visit Palm Springs?

Now? I’d say people love it all year-round… Normally the weather in Palm Springs ranges from beautifully warm to way too hot. Seriously, summer in Palm Spring is HOT! But even when it’s as hot as hell, it is still a fun place. It’s busier than ever during the summer months now, more than ever.

But the season generally starts around late September and goes through to late April. The one thing I love about Palm Springs is the feeling of freedom that it gives me — being away from the hustle and bustle of the big and busy cities… It’s an essential feeling to experience. To feel a release from all stress. It is like a weight is lifted off your shoulders when you arrive in Palm Springs, so the keyword for me is freedom.

What excites you most about Palm Springs?

I look forward to my long hikes! I love the beautiful views, the mountains are simply stunning. I love the mountains! The weather is absolute perfection most of the year-round; there are always blue skies. Palm Springs has so much to offer.

Where do you like to visit when in Palm Springs?

One of my favorite places to hike in Palm Springs is Andreas Canyon Trail at Indian Canyons. It is one of the most beautiful trails to walk along. I do this mostly on Saturday mornings. This hike is slightly more challenging but very well worth it. Especially when you reach the seven sisters waterfall, which is stunning, it’s a hidden gem.

Is it safe to hike anywhere in Palm Springs?

I would say mostly yes, but hiking anywhere can be very dangerous, so always take plenty of sunblock and drinking water. Avoid tall grass, weeds, and dense underbrush as there are snakes, and they might be hiding during the day. Startled rattlesnakes may strike without warning. So stay on “well-used trails” and avoid tall vegetation. Always tell someone at home where you are going and when you plan on returning. Know the area, and if you are hiking during the day, and bring a map; these are just a few hiking safety tips. But remember … Stay on the trails!

What is so special about Palm Springs?

Palm Springs has the best of everything! There are fantastic hotels in the city, such as the Kimpton® Rowan in Downtown or the Colony Palms Hotel, uptown. There are fabulous restaurants such as Tropicale, Birba, 849 and Trio, and lots of fun nightlife to enjoy too. Palm Springs is the perfect getaway. It is also one of the safest cities I’ve lived in or visited. And one of the most liberal cities I know, with fundraisers almost every week, for many good causes. With such a forward-thinking government, the city truly council embraces its residents and cares for the community. It has a police force that genuinely does “protect and serve” — so anyone living or visiting Palm Springs feels safe there.

Read more about Palm Springs here and learn what else the city has to offer.