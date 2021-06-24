8 Film Festival Movies to Watch Out For

During the previous year, many of us have become cinema enthusiasts. Due to the pandemic, we couldn’t go out and embark on adventures, so we had to find another form of entertainment. It is when we started watching movies, a lot of them.

Naturally, most of us chose to start with popular releases and blockbusters. However, after some time, we decided to expand our list and check out festival films. Well, if you want to continue this tradition this year, here are some titles that you should not miss.

1. CODA

CODA or Child of Deaf Adults follows the story of a teenage girl called Ruby. After her family’s business goes under, Ruby needs to make a choice whether she will stay with her family or pursue her dreams and identify music as her priority. It is a story of growing up, figuring your path, and making mistakes along the way. What makes this movie a bit different from other coming-of-age tales is that it centers on the deaf family.

The truth is that all characters are played by deaf actors. Even though this film may not be considered a “people pleaser,” we believe it will provide you with a new perspective. Many fans agree with this, and you can find hundreds of praising reviews and comments on social media. What’s more, the fact that Apple bought the rights for $25 million only days after “CODA” premiered should be enough of a reason to watch it.

2. I was a simple man

Even though the title of the movie tells us that our main protagonist is a simple man, you will very soon realize he is everything but. At the very beginning, viewers are introduced to Masao Matsuoshi (played by Steve Iwamoto), a man on his deathbed. That’s when the emotional and haunting journey begins. We are overwhelmed with Masao’s past experiences and memories. We learn about his long-deceased wife, and we get to understand why his children aren’t there during their father’s last days.

3. On the count of three

If you need a bit of a laugh mixed with elements of a thriller, you will most certainly enjoy this film. The title premiered this January at the 2021 Sundance Festival. It is directed by Jerrod Carmichael, and the two main roles of Val and Kevin are portrayed by Carmichael and Christopher Abbott, respectively.

In the very first scene, viewers are presented with a shot of the two long-time best friends pointing guns at each other. They made a pact to commit suicide together. However, Kevin has an idea. Maybe they could postpone this moment for 24 hours and have a blast during their last day on Earth. This is when the adventure begins. Although the movie deals with severe and depressing topics like suicide, Carmichael has found a way to spin his tale about it without the audience feeling sad.

4. The Return: Life after ISIS

As you know, documentaries are also essential titles on lists of festivals film, and we believe that this one will be relevant for quite some time. Alba Sottora Clua spent two years in a refugee camp in Syria interviewing so-called ISIS brides. You will learn about the stories of two women (Shamima Begum and Hoda Muthana) who married into the group. Now, these women have expressed a desire to go back home, but their citizenship has been revoked, meaning they have no place to return.

5. Passing

This film is based on the book of the same title written by Nella Larsen and published in 1929. The story revolves around two childhood friends, Irene and Claire, who meet again years later in their adult years. Both of them are mixed race, but Irene identifies as African-American, while Claire has chosen to pass a white. They become obsessed with each other’s lives and threaten to endanger each other’s reality.

Rebecca Hall is the director, and the roles of Irene and Claire are portrayed by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, respectively. This is Hall’s directorial debut, and we have to admire her for the way she represented this complicated story, to say the least.

6. Strawberry Mansion

Do you want to travel to the future? Well, this movie will take you to a dystopian one. In this world, people’s dreams are recorded and taxed. We meet an auditor, James Preble (played by Kentucker Audley), who travels to an eccentric artist’s dreams to audit them. Soon, he falls in love with her memory, experiences, and past life. This surreal title will take you on a unique adventure where every scene will take you by surprise. If you are looking for a traditional straight-line plot, this film is probably not the right choice for you.

7. Eight for silver

If you are looking for something completely opposite to the previous suggestion, you should check out “Eight for silver,” a horror movie with a hint of supernatural. Sean Ellis is both the writer and director, and the main roles in this American-French film are played by Kelly Reilly, Boyd Holbrook, Roxanne Duran, Alistair Petrie, and Áine Rose Daly.

The plot is set in 19th century France. A mysterious and possibly supernatural threat emerges in a small village and endangers its inhabitants. A pathologist, John McBride (Boyd Holdbrook), comes to investigate this occurrence and find a way to protect the town and its people.

8. Land

Finally, we have to introduce you to a drama movie directed by Robin Wright, who also plays the main role of Edee Holzer. A woman who went through an unimaginable tragedy retreats to an isolated area, where she needs to learn how to live again. However, her journey is just beginning, and she will eventually reach her goal, but only after surviving a near-death experience and making new friends who force her to observe the world from another perspective.

Wrapping up

To sum up, these are only some of the multiple movies that saw the light of the day at this year’s film festivals. We tried to include several genres to encourage you to dig deeper and find other titles you will enjoy.