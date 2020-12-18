Entrepreneur Fito Salume Talks About the Impact of COVID-19 On His Restaurant Chain Mister Donut

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses around the globe is a serious issue and its aftermath looks to be great. Many businesses have had to close their doors both temporarily and permanently. While others have had to be innovative and find ways to take their business online. It is a tumultuous time for business owners. Entrepreneur Fito Salume understands what it takes to be an accomplished entrepreneur and bring your business through any struggle. Salume is a well-respected and experienced entrepreneur who has helped establish more than fifty companies. Here he shares the impact that COVID-19 has had on his restaurant chain Mister Donut.

Salume’s restaurant chain Mister Donut has gone through an impressive evolution. What first began as simply a donut shop chain underwent a conversion that saw it branch out into a restaurant franchise with a widely expanded menu. Mister Donut grew in popularity and expansion to having thirty six locations. Unfortunately the COVID19 pandemic impacted the chain as it did many others, causing closures and setbacks at the restaurants. It was through this adversity that Salume rose to the challenge that the pandemic created and developed strategies and solutions that helped Mister Donut survive when many other businesses did not. Salume states that his business model was able to withstand the threat of the pandemic because he prioritizes long term planning, he says; “It is important to always think of your business’s long term goals, having long term strategies will prepare you for any issues that your business may encounter in the future.”

The impact of COVID-19 on Mister Donut was initially as damaging as the effect felt by other restaurant chains, Salume’s Mister Donut restaurants were forced to close their doors for four months. But it was during this time of closure that Salume differentiated himself from other business owners, rather than becoming disheartened or hopeless he became determined. Salume embraced the opportunity to overcome the hurdle that COVID-19 had placed in front of him and his business. Salume shares that the only option that he felt he had in order to make sure that Mister Donut survived the pandemic was to adapt. The circumstances were treacherous enough to put the restaurant chain in danger of closing permanently but thankfully Salume steered the business away from danger by giving each of his thirty-six locations dedicated attention. He developed a plan of recovery for each location and soon enough he had 50% of restaurants back up and running.

One of Mister Donuts greatest achievements is that they have six locations that are open for business for twenty-four hours, providing impressive revenue and a lot of customer satisfaction. There are few other restaurant chains that offer twenty four hour service and this was a feature of the Mister Donut chain that helped the franchise to weather the dangerous storm that the pandemic caused, a storm that knocked many businesses down. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a frightening and disruptive time for restaurant businesses across the world. Many now look to successful entrepreneurs like Fito Salume to understand how they survived the impact of the pandemic. Thankfully Salume has good news for the restaurant industry; he has proven that no matter how insurmountable the problems created by COVID-19 may seem, restaurants can survive.

And some businesses like Mister Donut may even flourish and thrive despite the negative effects of the pandemic. Salume believes that if businesses can see the unexpected issues that they are facing as an opportunity to do things differently then they might even come out of the pandemic with a stronger business. Further expanding on the tactics he adopted to withstand the impact that COVID-19 has had on his business, Salume says; “As difficult as it will prove to be, now is the time to be analytical rather than emotional.” He compares steering your business through a crisis like the pandemic as being similar to steering your business to success when you first started operating. Salume says that reminding yourself that you created something from the ground up will help you to reassure yourself that you can do it again.

Fito Salume is often referred to as a serial entrepreneur. He rightly earned this moniker through wise investments and intuitive business planning. As previously mentioned Salume is the owner of fifty successful companies each of which he has nurtured into becoming highly profitable businesses. As the chairman and CEO of Grupo Prologix, Salume has a keen eye for finances and smart investments but he also always keeps the customers that his businesses serve, in view. He says; “It is important to always put the customer first and ensure that you are providing value for money.”

Salume has also earned prominence in the business world as turnaround specialist. Within this role Salume uses his midas touch to revive a struggling business and return it to its former glory. This is considered to be a very difficult skill within the corporate world, as taking on a business that has been unable to thrive and survive is always a gamble. Salume explains how he approaches the challenges he faces as a turnaround specialist; he appiles the same trusted concepts of business management to each company he aquires, no matter what industry it operates within, whether it is banking, retail, or hospitality. Salume belives that even though each company has a different name and operates in a diffirent industry, they are all similar. He expands further on this idea by explaining that each company is essentially just a group of individuals who are working together to accomplish the same objectives. It is likely this contrasting attitude of empathy and analytical thinking that has helped Fito Salume establish himself as a highly successful entrepreneur.

Many businesses will sadly become casualties of the COVID 19 pandemic but some will be lucky and rise from the ashes of the pandemic’s flame, under Fito Salume’s wise guidance it is clear that Mister Donut will be one of the lucky ones.