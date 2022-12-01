What Football Teams Pay The Most? Clubs With The Highest Salaries

Many people are interested in the fabulous world of football, not only for the excitement it can provide, but also out of curiosity to find out the teams around the world that pay the most.

Undeniably, there are several very rich football athletes who earn figures outside of any supposition.

In this article we will find out what football teams pay the most: which clubs pay the highest salaries?

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona and its Camp Nou stadium are in the hearts and the source of pride of many Spanish – specifically Catalan – fans, as we are talking about one of the most successful football teams of all time. The club was founded in 1899 and its entire history is marked by winning numerous trophies.

Barcelona is one of the highest paid teams in the world with annual salaries of as much as 194 million USD and it is due to players such as Lewandowski and De Jong.

Barcelona has fans all over the world and not only on Spanish soil: its matches are always an eagerly anticipated event.

Manchester City, England

Manchester City is based precisely in the English city of Manchester and was founded in 1880.

It is one of the most celebrated football teams in the world, with a history punctuated by several successes. Its athletes currently earn 141 million USD per year. Some world-renowned athletes such as Sergio Aguero belong to this club.

Arsenal, England

Arsenal is one of the most famous London teams in the world founded in 1886. Based in England, it is currently one of the richest clubs in the world with players having annual salaries of about 134 million USD: far more than any Premier League club.

And similarly to Manchester City Arsenal has some of the highest paid athletes in the world.

The Arsenal team is made up of successful and experienced athletes, but also several young players: the very combination of experience and youth, creates the right alchemy for its success.

Juventus, Italy

Italy’s Juventus is one of the most watched football teams in Europe and beyond founded in 1897. The team is based in Turin, the club and currently pays its players 181 million USD per year. But then again with the likes of Di Maria and Vlahovic, it is not hard to believe. Like other clubs, Juventus pays based on athlete performance. Therefore, if a good season can lead to increases in a player’s salary, a bad season can result in cuts in salaries that are, however, really generous in base.

Paris Saint-Germain, France

Paris Saint-Germain is a French team founded in 1970 and based precisely in Paris (Parc des Princes).

Given its success and the awards it has won – albeit its short history compared to other teams – it has earned the affection of millions of fans over the years. Currently its athletes earn 168 million USD a year. Thanks to world-class stars such as Neymar, Messi and Mbappe, PSG is also widely followed outside France’s borders.

Manchester United, England

Manchester United are one of the most successful teams in English football history. They have won 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups, three European Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup. The club has also been home to some of the game’s greatest players, including George Best, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, and Wayne Rooney.

Due to their success on the pitch and global appeal off it, Manchester United are one of the richest clubs in world football. In fact, according to Forbes, they are the third richest team in the world with an estimated value of $3.1 billion. This wealth allows them to spend big on wages and transfer fees.

Manchester United had the sixth highest revenue of any football club in the world last year at €776 million. This was up 18% than the previous year. Their wage bill for 2021/22 was £223 million , which was the highest in the Premier League right above Chelsea with £164.4 million.

This means that Manchester United’s wage bill accounted for 33% of their total revenue last season which is a very high proportion. It is no surprise then that they are often criticized for overspending on wages and not living up to their expectations.

Bayern Munich, Germany

Among the most successful teams in the world, Bayern Munich is based in Bavaria in the city of the same name. Founded in 1900, it has won numerous trophies throughout its history.

Currently, the German team’s athletes earn 138 million USD per year, thanks to appearances such as Mane and Neuer.

How do player salaries compare to other professions?

Football teams pay their players some of the highest salaries in the world. In fact, the average yearly salary for a professional footballer is $1.4 million, which is more than double the average salary for other professions.

Of course, not all footballers earn that much money. Salaries vary widely depending on a player’s experience, skill level, and success. For example, top-tier players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi earn annual salaries of around $30 million. Meanwhile, lower-level players in leagues like Major League Soccer earn an average salary of just $60,000 per year.

So how do footballers’ salaries compare to other professions? Well, it depends on what you’re looking at. When compared to the average worker, footballers definitely make a lot more money. However, when compared to other high-paying professions like doctors or lawyers, footballers’ salaries are actually quite low.

In the end, it all comes down to perspective. Footballers make a lot of money compared to most people in the world. But when you compare their salaries to other high-earning professionals, they don’t look so bad after all.

Bottom Line

So yes: football players are among the highest paid sports professionals in the world. And the figures they earn in the eyes of ordinary people, might seem as unbelievable as Crazy Time Eurobet rewards.

However, even though their salaries reach millions of dollars a year, teams pay athletes based on performance, and this depends on how the season was. Good performances lead to raises, while a bad season results in a decrease in salary.

Although there is no single answer to the question of how much professional players earn, we have tried to give guidance and an overview of what some of the world’s most celebrated football teams usually pay based on their level of experience and success.