7 Games You Can Play Online Right Now

Sometimes boredom strikes and there is nothing for it but to while away our time way on the internet. The internet is a fantastic resource and the best way to browse for any and every fact out there. Yet alongside all that informative data, there are also many compelling games to be had. We’ve listed seven of our absolute favourites for you to peruse below.

1. Snake (a timeless classic brought to us originally by Nokia)

Let’s start with an absolute classic. For anyone who enjoyed the glory years of mobile phones when batteries lasted for days, you could drop them and they still worked. Social media sites weren’t peppering you with notifications every 5 seconds, they’ll have a fond recollection of many enjoyable hours spent playing Snake on a Nokia phone. Mine was the unbeatable, un-killable Nokia 3210 with interchangeable covers on the front and back.

If you’re looking to replicate that today, all you need to do is Google Slither.io and enjoy a colourful desktop alternative.

Just don’t blame us if you lose 3 hours at a time to this game! Okay maybe 3 days, 3 hours will just fly by. It’s not quite as enjoyable as playing it on your plastic brick phone whilst commuting by bus on the way to work or school but it’s still worth a visit.

Our Score: 8/10

2. Online gambling

If you’ve always loved the thrill of the slot machine or enjoy the challenge at chancing your arm at the tables with a deck of cards and some fierce opposition, online gambling is a great way to recreate that challenge. The main downside is the potential loses, and having a casino nearby which not all towns and cities have due to restrictions etc

If you’ve rarely explored online gambling before and aren’t sure where to start, FruitySlots.com should be your first port of call. With information on all the most exciting and reputable options out there, you’ll soon find the right gambling experience for you. We checked out their recommendations and reviews on fast payout casinos, sites where you can get your winnings out quickly and their no wager casino list. The beauty of these sites is you don’t have to pay to play and can have most of the fun with zero risk of losing anything.

Fruity Slots have managed to amass over 40,000 active subscribers on their YouTube channel which features weekly/daily game play and reviews. They inject humour in to their content which makes it very easy to watch and one could see why they have such a loyal following on YouTube.

Our Score: 7.5/10

*we do not condone gambling, please gamble responsibly.

3. Trivia games

Trivia is a fun game to play when you’re bored and there are lots of places you can play trivia games. From user-made pub quizzes to dedicated trivia sites, you can test your general knowledge, or even get your friends involved as you play your time away with online trivia games.

4. Cards Against Humanity

Did you know that you can play this famous game online? Well, you can! This is a great option if you are wanting to have a riot with your friends but haven’t invested in the deck. You can log on and play against friends and see who can come up with the best pairing, all online.

Score: 6.5/10

5. Virtual murder mystery

Are you a fan of true crime podcasts? Or thriller TV shows? Well, now you can be in your own murder mystery! These games tend to be best played with a group as you all work together to find out who the murderer is.

This is a great option if you’re looking for a fun way to spend birthdays and other occasions. You can gather family and friends, give them all a character and let the game get underway virtually.

Score: 7/10

6. Online bingo – do people still play bingo?

Bingo is a great game to play in a huge hall, but recent circumstances mean that many people haven’t chosen to or haven’t been able to venture back to their local bingo hall. Online bingo can fill this gap and can help you to fill any free time you have when you’re bored.

Score: 7/10

7. Halo – Xbox Game Pass (streaming version)

Regarded by millions of gamers as one of the most entertaining and engaging online multiplayer games of all time, Halo is available for free for any Gold subscriber on Microsoft’s game pass. No disc is required or hours to download the content. Xbox now offers its users the ability to stream games live. We played this in the office last week for about 4 hours. Initially there was some lag in the gameplay which resulted in some buffering but after a few minutes it was flawless. We really liked not having to download the content and deleting existing storage used on our office console, it’s also free which is amazing.

Definitely worth checking out (other titles also available)

Score: 9/10

Conclusion about 7 games you can play online in 2022

The internet has many cool facets and one of them is definitely it’s huge cache of free games. We’ve listed just a few of the thousands of games options out there today, so if you can’t see a game, you enjoy here, do a quick Google search and we guarantee there will be a version of it somewhere.

If Covid-19 hasn’t taught us at least one thing you can carry into the next year it should be to have healthy past-times that can keep your mind active. Don’t fixate on one hobby, what if you’re internet goes down one day, can you download any games in advance? Having some books around is a good idea too.

Going forward for 2022 myself I am going to explore new games online that I’ve not played before to spice things up a little.

And if gaming isn’t your thing, you could check out other pastimes like learning to cook or researching your family history! If you enjoyed this post don’t forget to share it on Facebook and Twitter.