6 Useful Gas Grilling Tips and Techniques for Beginners – 2020 Guide

Having a grill in your backyard is one of the best decisions you can make in your life. Many people enjoy the freshly prepared meal, while they have fun with friends or family, and as we know, the grill is one of the things that can gather those you love for nice and comfort food, and great family time spent together. When you invest in a gas grill, you need to know that it’s a smart choice, that is more efficient than the regular charcoal grills, but the taste isn’t the same.

But, there are a few things that you can do to improve the whole experience and get the taste you want, just like the regular barbeque. Also, it depends on the food choice you are preparing. Usually, grilling is considered a healthier option, compared to frying and cooking with oil, especially when you don’t need to cover the burgers or steaks with oils and kinds of butter so they can stay soft enough to be edible. Grilling the meat, and the fish and vegetables too, is giving a very special aroma and taste, giving them rich flavor, but also you risk overcooking the ingredients and end up with dry food. Marinating will help overcome that problem, but there are also many other tricks and techniques you need to learn and adapt, so you can be professional, especially when you use a gas grill.

These are a few important things you should know about it:

1. You should buy a high-quality grill

Not every product comes with the same quality, and that applies to the grills too. A good one will turn your weekends into something you will enjoy doing every time. If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly device, you can check FifthFloorRestaurant.com and find the one for you for less than $1000, which is a pretty fair price, knowing that cheaper options can increase the risk of leaking and small explosions, and you don’t want that to happen. So, determine your budget, and find the model and type that is the most optimal choice when it comes to using, cleaning, and maintenance.

2. Preheat it and then season it

Everything will taste better if you put some canola or vegetable oil on the cold grates or surface, spread it in a very thin layer over it, and then turn the grill on until you can smell the burning scent. That will add some dash of taste to the food you will prepare, and those who are not aware will be sure you are using charcoal to cook it until perfection. Also, this action will give a crispy and sharp taste to the baked vegetables. Another thing you must pay attention to is the material the grates are made of because not every one of them can handle seasoning. Some of them will give you the wished taste without needing to cover it with oils.

3. Take care of the safety

Gas leakages are one of the main reasons for poisoning or indoor explosions and fires. That’s why you should keep your grill outdoors, and find a nice place in your yard for it. Clear the area of flammable substances, and clean the tray of grease and oil, because it may also support the flame and burning if it occurs. When you own a device like this, you always need to keep the safety in mind, so you can avoid huge catastrophes.

4. Prepare the food properly

Burgers should be properly oiled over the whole surface, and you can even freeze them shortly, so they can be soft and juicy after the cooking. When it comes to steaks or fish, it’s always a good idea to marinate it for a few hours, or maybe for a whole night before the event. That will soften the meat, and you will avoid ending with a gummy piece of steak or fish. You can find some great recipes online, or ask someone you trust for a recommendation and some useful tricks. Marinating the meat before it’s cooked will improve its taste and texture, and when it’s well done, no one will care if it’s made using a gas or charcoal grill.

5. Less time for heating

Compared to charcoal models, gas grills heat in a few minutes, and you don’t need to start the whole process a half an hour in advance. Usually, it takes up to 5 minutes until it’s completely hot. You only need to open the tank enough and turn the heat on. You can use it almost immediately after that. This feature will help you plan the meal and the time you need to prepare it, and always have your food right on time.

6. Cleaning and maintenance

The most important thing you must do after you use the grill is to properly clean it, using the instruction guide you are getting when you buy it. One of the most useful tricks is to clean the whole device but to leave the grates greasy, so they can be protected until the next use. Before you use it next time, just rinse them and repeat the process we described at the beginning of the article. Take care not to leave food chunks and leftovers, because they can contaminate the grill. Follow the cleaning guide you will get when you buy it, and you will always have your grill clean and ready for use.

In the end, we can say that using these cooking devices isn’t a complicated thing, but you must know how to properly maintain it before two uses. Also, the useful tricks we listed in this article will help you to always have a nice lunch or dinner, or to gather your family together for a freshly cooked and delicious meal. Find the device that fits your budget, and ensure that it’s always in a safe place. If there is an option for that, you should keep it outdoors, so you can avoid the tragic outcomes if leaks or burns happen.