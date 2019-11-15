Heather Clem Net Worth 2019, Sex Scandal, Life, Bio

The fastest way to become extremely popular overnight is to make some scandal. If we include in that sex controversy, then the media attention is a sure thing. Heather Clem knew this, and she used a sex tape to become known. She made an infamous sex video that showed up in public.

Besides she made a scandal, Clem is also known as a model and appeared in some movies.

You are probably interested to know the details of the scandal. Stay tuned, and you can find all the interesting facts about it.

Early Life and Career

Heather Clem was born in West Virginia, the United States of America, on 1st July 1974. Her zodiac sign is cancer, and she holds American nationality. The attractive model grew up with her family in the birthplace.

After she finished high school, she continued education at the University of Arizona.

She used to be a model, and she appeared as an actress in movies The Barren Pine, Crafting with Connie, and The Merman Prince for El Presidente Emperor Warlord.

Marriage with Bubba the Love Sponge

When it comes to her personal life, she had a lot of controversies in it. Clem started her relationship with Bubba the Love Sponge in 2006. In the following year, the couple tied the knot in the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg. The ceremony was held only for close friends and family. Their best man was Hulk Hogan, the wrestler.

Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last long as the couple decided to get divorced after four years. The couple filed for divorce, and soon after, they got legally separated.

They didn’t have children together. However, Clem had a daughter from a previous relationship. Her name is Julia Champ. Currently, the two ladies are living together.

Bubba the Love Sponge, had a son, and his name is Tyler.

Sex scandal with Hulk Hogan

In 2012, Heather shocked the public after her sex video showed up. In the video, she appeared with the professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan, who was the best friend of her husband, Bubba.

After a lot of controversies about it, it was announced that her husband made her do the video. Bubba the Love Sponge even filmed them. After the Gawker website published this video, Hulk decided to sue the company, Bubba and Heather.

Heather Clem Net Worth 2019

Even though she didn’t have an impressive career, the model gained a lot of money. As of 2019, Heather Clem has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand.