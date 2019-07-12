Hotmail Bugs and how to Fix Them

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In our modern world where everyone and everything is connected through the internet, our E-Mail addresses are something that’s both highly valuable and personal. E-Mail addresses also happen to be one of the most reliable and official ways of contacting someone, so most people compare handing over an E-Mail address to someone with the process of giving away your phone number.

It might sound a little bit strange, but it is true. E-Mail addresses are just like our mailboxes, except they’re virtual and do not “sit” in front of our lawns.

When it comes to creating an E-Mail address, there are many options, but some of the most popular ones are Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo. Now, we’re not bashing on any of the other E-Mail provider companies, we’re just stating some facts. Those three seem to be most popular amongst users.

Today we’re focusing a little bit more on Hotmail, simply because they’ve recently had a few issues which made a lot of people slightly unsatisfied.

Just like we’ve mentioned earlier, people use their E-Mail addresses pretty frequently, and there are many important things that are going on in our inboxes. From business E-Mails to personal virtual letters, it doesn’t really matter. The point is, when a provider is down, there are millions of people that cannot access their Inboxes, and that’s when a lot of drama starts to rise.

In such situations, a lot of users are trying to call for help, so they overwhelm the chat support and customer service sections. However, since there are millions of people that need to have their questions answered, the customer support can’t quite make it in time, and a lot of people think that their call for help is ignored, while that really isn’t the truth.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many things that we can do without the help of a professional, and in situations like those, waiting and being patient is probably our only option. However, some people have a lot of sensitive information on their e-mail addresses and in their inboxes, so they need to act with urgency in order to have the problem solved in a very short amount of time. Those are the cases that the customer support prioritizes, but sometimes they’re way too busy to manage fixing everyone’s problem separately.

What’s really important is to understand that in situations like these, an entire team of professional coders and IT experts are trying to resolve the issue, and we should have a little bit of understanding for them as well, since a problem like this can happen to any company, no matter how successful or famous they are. For example, Google is a world-leading company, and they also run into a few problems every now and then, so instead of bashing on them and writing negative reviews on websites, we need to remain patient and wait for them to resolve the problem.