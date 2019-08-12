Houston Cosmetic Dentist is Changing Lives

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Leading Houston Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Jasmine Naderi is providing her patients with incredible results at some of the best prices seen in Houston. In this article she goes over some common questions regarding cosmetic dentistry that can help you make a decision that is right for you during your dental consultation appointment.

What kinds of procedures does Cosmetic Dentistry entail?

Cosmetic dentistry can apply to a whole myriad of dental procedures that can make your smile look better and improve your overall dental health. Some of the procedures include but are not limited to: Invisalign (clear braces), Dental Porcelain Veneers, Lumineers, and dental jacket crowns.

Let’s break these down a bit further to give us a good understanding of how each of these procedures work.

Invisalign, also known as clear braces, is an adult braces version for adults and teens that can straighten your teeth and fix spacing problems without the need for dental brackets. This has become a huge advantage for a lot of people because it eliminates the cosmetic disadvantage of traditional braces. A series of clear trays are given to the patient that helps align their teeth giving the patient the beautiful smile that they desire.

Porcelain veneers are thin porcelain shells that are bonded or cemented on top of your natural tooth structure. These shells give the patient a more radiant appearance producing that “Hollywood Smile” that they were longing for. One of the minor disadvantages of this therapy is that your natural teeth due need to be grinding down to make room for the porcelain to be bonded on.

Dental Lumineers are an analog of veneers, but in this case the teeth do not need to be grinded down. Also known as prep-less veneers, this form of cosmetic dental procedure has gained in popularity of the last few decades because the patient is able to have a great smile without losing any of their natural tooth structure.

Dental Jacket crowns are typically recommended if a patient is a severe grinder or bruxer. If you are suffering from tooth wear due to grinding, a smile makeover with dental jacket crowns may be recommended by your doctor. These jacket crowns are cemented on permanently, and slight adjustments to your overall bite will be performed by your cosmetic dentist. This procedure requires great attention to detail, so make sure you pick a cosmetic dentist that is skilled in this procedure.

If you want to learn more about these specific complex dental procedures visit bestdentistinhouston.com.

Is cosmetic dentistry covered by dental insurance?

Most dental insurance companies don’t cover cosmetic dental procedure unless it is a necessity. Patients who have worn down and broken teeth can benefit from their insurance companies, but elective dental procedures will more than likely not be covered.

How much can I expect to pay for my smile makeover?

This question really depends on how extensive of work your mouth needs. If you need to restore and fix only a few teeth, the costs may not be that great. For a complete smile makeover, you can expect to pay thousands of dollars to achieve the desired results that you are looking for.

Whatever decision you end up making, changing your smile can have great benefits for your confidence and your life. Make sure you pick a good cosmetic dentist, and that both of you are on the same page when it comes to your dental health.