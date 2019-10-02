How Amazon Makes Shopping Easier

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As we all already know, Amazon is the largest E-commerce company in the world. Hence, it is only logical that they want to make our shopping easier, as well as our experience better. You might be wondering, how is Amazon different than other E-commerce stores out there? Well, in this article, you will be able to read how Amazon makes our shopping experience easier and better. Let’s take a closer look:

1. The Dash Buttons Make Reordering Easy

Amazon began offering its consumers a DASH button. These buttons are Wi-Fi connected buttons that allow people to reorder by simply pressing it. For instance, you can install it in your kitchen, and when you see that your dish soap is running low, you can simply press the button and the item will be instantly ordered and shipped. Of course, you will need to pre-select the item and amount.

The dash button is controlled by the Amazon application and you will receive a confirmation on your smartphone, which gives you time to cancel the order if you pressed it by mistake. Also, the button has order protection that prevents consumers from placing another order before the first one has been sent unless the user allows multiple orders in the settings.

Most Dash buttons are used to order items that are generally used by people such as razor blades, detergent, baby products, or food. It is an elegant, simple solution that will make your life easier.

2. Amazon Offers Great Discounts

Discounts play a major part in Amazon’s business strategy, and you will be able to find a wide range of sales and discounts available on their website. These discounts and sales for a wide range of items, from books and jewelry to tools and DIY material. If you want to see some amazing discount possibilities that you can use, check out buyatadiscount.com.

3. You can Order Via Echo

Although it started out as a voice-addressable speaker, Amazon’s Echo was meant to be the brain out you automated home. Echo’s features are still being developed daily, however, this useful device can already be used to control thermostats, lights, and more, with a lot of new things coming from third-party developers.

Since Echo is now widely available, it now allows users to add items to their Amazon shopping list by addressing the smart device. Similar to the dash button, you can add items to your shopping list that are then shipped to your home. It should work in the same manner as the dash button, but since it is still in development, it is a bit rougher for now.

4. The Amazon App Makes International Shopping Easier

Amazon’s smartphone application comes in five languages including Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and of course, English. Customers can also see clear pricing in 25 currencies, import duty estimates, and shipping costs. People who live outside the United States can now browse and order items from a wide range of categories such as shoes, clothing, books, toys, electronics, appliances, and so on.

Conclusion

As you can see, Amazon is doing everything in their power to make our shopping experience better and easier. And now that you know the ways that they have made it easier, it is quite obvious why it is the largest E-commerce platform in the world.