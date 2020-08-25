How Amazon Quiz Creates Online Engagement

Are you a quiz lover? Do you like to answer questions and increase your general knowledge? All Right, you are in the right place. Participate in the quiz which is being conducted by Amazon and get a chance to win hampers. Yes, you heard it right. Who doesn’t want to win prizes too just by answering a few questions? All the questions are very interesting and from different spheres of life. So prepare yourself for the general knowledge and participate in the quiz. What are you waiting for?

How you can participate in the Amazon quiz?

Here are the guidelines. Please follow step by step.

Download app from google play store. If you are already having the app then open the Amazon App.

If you are a new user, then all you need to do is to sign in with your user-id and password. Otherwise, just enter the user-id and password.

You will Get Amazon Quiz Time banner. The prize value is also mentioned there.

Type “QUIZ” from the keyboard in the Amazon search bar.

Now open Quiz Time and start playing the Daily Quiz.

Now click on the banner and start answering the Quiz.

If you answer all 5 questions correctly, then you will get exciting offers.

Try to answer all the questions correctly, so that you can become the winner.

Why is Amazon creating an online quiz?

Every day Amazon gives rise to an Amazon Quiz contest for its potential customers. According to Zotezo, many people from different countries participate in this quiz to compete with each other to win amazing awards and discounts for shopping at Amazon.

People can take part in the Amazon Quiz by staying at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. Remember one thing that the quiz can only be played on smartphones only and is not accessible for computer users. I would say smartphone users are lucky to play and perhaps win.

What prizes are there for the winners?

Let me tell you the awards which Amazon is offering. Different quiz winners win prizes such as smartphones – iPhone, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero eight Camera, Amazon Pay Balance and lots of more.

Some other rewards may include iPhone X, Watches of Apple, Galaxy Note 9, ACs and much more. So, aren’t you feeling excited that just by answering a few questions, you are getting a chance to win costly products?

Although winning at this quiz isn’t easy, you can still do so, while having a ton of fun. Even if you don’t end up at the top, at least you did something engaging.

Why did Amazon create this quiz?

If you are a quiz lover then this platform will be helpful for you. The reason why Amazon created this quiz is to create a better connection between the company and the clients. Eventually, this leads to the improvement of the website. In today’s era, competition has become very tough, and everyone is trying to impress customers in their own way. It is not an exception, it is too trying to win the hearts of the customers with their best service. Though they have been providing for so long, still from their side they will not give you any chance to complain.

By participating in the service you can not only win the prizes but also gaining your knowledge. Moreover, we all know that Amazon is a reputed company, so by this, we are developing a good and friendly relationship with them. So this quiz competition brings both of you closer.

How Amazon chooses its winners?

The draw of bunches will be reached at the end of the Contest Period and a total of 100 participants will be appointed as winners by drawing lots. The declared winner is eligible to win amazing balance as Amazon Pay balance in each quiz. Amazon can assure you one thing, that they are very honest and choose the winners according to the lottery system. So there is ample chance to win fairly.

What type of riddles does Amazon ask?

Amazon asks those questions which you have to think about for a while and answer. Here are some examples of riddles, so that you can get an idea.

I am tall when I was born and I am short when I am old. Who am I?

Answer: A candle.

Which thing is always there in front of you but you can’t see it?

Answer: Your future.

Which month has 28 days?

Answer: All the month

Which thing is full of holes but still holds water?

Answer: A sponge

What question can you never answer yes to?

Answer: Are you asleep now?

There’s a one-tale residence wherein the entirety is yellow in colour. Yellow walls, yellow doors. What colour are the stairs?

Answer: There are not any stairs as it’s miles a one-tale house.

What thing can you break, even if you never snatch it up or tickle it?

Answer: A promise

What goes up but never comes down?

Answer: Your age and smoke.

A guy who turned into out of doors withinside the rain with out an umbrella or hat didn’t get a unmarried hair on his head wet. How?

Answer: Bald person.

Which thing gets wet while drying?

Answer: A towel

What can you protect after providing to somebody?

Answer: Your wor

Conclusion

Amazon is offering you every quiz every day just to keep you updated and you can rely on them. There’s no doubt about amazon’s quality. Being a potential customer, it is expected from you that you should participate in the quiz competition. There are lots of exciting and mind-blowing prizes waiting for you. So don’t miss it.