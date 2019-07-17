527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Automated advertising purchase (also ad network ) was created to make life easier for advertisers and sellers and to make advertising more efficient. Such a purchase may be arranged by Polus.media in different ways.

Different points of view

From the technical point of view, in the process of purchasing advertising in a programmatic, there are two parties involved – the sell-side and the buy-side (advertiser). On the seller’s side, there are the SSP (Supply/Sell-Side platforms, the platforms to sell advertising space on publisher sites), Ad Exchanges (advertising exchanges) and Ad Networks (advertising networks). The buyers’ interests are protected by DSP platforms – for the purchase of advertising space. There is usually no interface for managing advertising and shopping with DSP. For this, the Trading Desk (TD) is used. This is the user interface of the DSP, which is designed to configure the parameters of the purchase of advertising.

Advertising purchase options

Full service is a working model in which the entire setup, planning, and optimization of an advertising campaign for agency clients are carried out by DSP or TD specialists. In this case, a company that has a DSP provides clients with a full package of services: coordinates media plan, targeting, KPI, provides promotional materials and links to the landing page.

Self-service is an independent purchase of traffic by users. The advertiser gets access to the DSP, which has a self-service, sets up and loads everything himself. This is a practice of advertising agencies, rather than customers. As a rule, in this case, mutual settlements on the principle of cost+ are used, when the platform commission represents the percentage charged on the media cost for which the traffic was purchased.

Process

The user enters the site. The site sends a request to display ads on the exchange through the SSP – this is a lot at an auction. SSP places information about the request on the exchange, in which DSPs participate. DSP will check the received user ID information in their databases. DSPs can also purchase data from DMP. Based on the data specified in the SSP lot, your own data and data from the DMP, DSP make bets (if the user meets the requirements of the advertiser). SSP selects the highest bid from the options offered and reduces it to the size of the previous bet (second-price model). The site receives promotional materials from the auction winner and shows it to the targeted user.

Header Bidding is also actively gaining popularity now. It is a mechanism for organizing an auction, which allows conducting it immediately on the side of the site on which advertising is sold. The publisher site has a banner space that it sends to the SSP, and the SSP sends it to all DSPs and wins the show. With the advent of Header Bidding, the inventory began to go simultaneously to several SSPs, as well as directly to the DSP. Prior to this, the market worked according to the ‘waterfall’ scheme: the site publisher sent information about a possible display sequentially to each SSP. The site could not have time to sell the show. For DSP, Header Bidding provides access to a more attractive inventory. Header Bidding allows you to redeem the best of shows. If the DSP is connected directly to the publisher, then the SSP comes out of the chain, and this is cheaper without giving the commission to another participant of the process.

There is a huge amount of impersonal information about the history of visits by users of Internet sites (domain, URL, user ID, time of visit, etc.). This data can be purchased in various sources: plug-ins in browsers, thematic sites, providers, social plug-ins, buttons, etc.

Pixel is a transparent image or JavaScript code that serves to transfer information about the show to the system where the counting is conducted. Pixels are used to record user actions: visits to certain pages of the site, registration, conversion. The prediction simultaneously analyzes a variety of parameters: the reaction of different segments of the audience to the advertising impact, which creative piece works better, which advertising channels are more effective for a given audience, and so on. If a pixel is not installed on the brand’s website, the prediction does not work, but the system cannot analyze the parameters and, in fact, works “blindly”. This greatly reduces the success of the campaign.