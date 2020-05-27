Executive Coach, Dr. Taryn Stejskal Sheds Light on How Resilient Leadership Can Help People Unleash Their Full Potential

Evolving at breakneck speed is becoming the norm in the corporate world today. It’s not only extraordinarily overwhelming but also acutely worrisome. In the present saturated market and a highly-competitive world, workplace environments are touching a breaking point. Both employers and employees are under tremendous pressure to continually adapt to new processes, technologies, and shifting priorities – and most aren’t equipped to cope. If there’s something that can help live and manage in the current uncertain world, it has to be resilient leadership. The key is to be able to bounce back rightly after hardship or change. Resilient leaders find steering through the unexpected much more manageable, states inspirational executive coach, Dr. Taryn Stejskal. With a professional experience spanning over a decade, Dr. Stejskal firmly believes that resilient leadership is a great way to live up to your full potential.

As someone who’s often referred to as the ‘Wendy of Resilience,’ Dr. Stejskal makes it a point to practice what she preaches, and help others. She helps entrepreneurs, CEOs, and executive teams, live a resilient life and succeed. In her opinion, resilient leaders maintain a positive attitude and view failures as temporary setbacks, which then helps them recover quickly. Dr. Taryn has consulted top leaders at Fortune 500 companies and new-age startups. She suggests building resilience since that is the only skill that enables people to move forward without getting stuck when faced with ambiguity or periods of turbulence.

In most of her sessions as an inspirational speaker, Dr. Stejskal can highlight the importance of developing and fostering resilient leadership to aid others in reaching their full potential, both professionally and personally. Her sessions, speeches, and workshops are all focused on the fact that resilience is a sole foundational leadership skill that can strengthen attentional focus and help manage stress levels. This further enables stronger relationships and productive conversations. Amidst Dr. Taryn’s expansive advice, she regularly highlights employing basic resilience techniques that can be seamlessly implemented at home and work; and supporting and promoting a culture of resilient leadership at workplaces to nurture the success and growth of others.

When asked about how her professional journey of leadership has shaped her perspective on the concept of ‘leadership’, Dr. Stejskal shared, “My experience and observations taught me to be resilient since my formative years. I strongly feel that resilience is an inherent and internal source of energy that is extremely useful, particularly in a leadership context. When you climb up the ladders, you require more of this energy to make decisions, lead, and be accountable. Besides this, what is also important is to be non-judgmental – and this skill cultivates when we grow up amidst diverse people and cultures. In the end, it is about being able to see the world with a different eye and developing as well as appreciating how others view it.”

In her upcoming documentary Breaking Free, which is slated for release in 2020, Dr. Stejskal places particular emphasis on living a resilient life and the importance of knowing about resilience. She also says that it is an attribute that has several dimensions to it and that it can be developed. For those looking to develop, build, or enhance their resilience skills, she suggests it can happen only through self-awareness and by consciously thinking about how we react to our self-development.

With changing days, as the definition of global leadership evolves, Dr. Stejskal says the yardstick we’ve referred to for measuring leadership should not only focus on leaders being decisive, assertive, and reliable, but also on those who have a vested interest in values, harmony, culture, and mutual growth of those under and with them. To this, she adds, “ResilienceResilience, I believe, is the missing piece of our development. What we’re not taking into notice is the fact that it is the key to address the inevitable challenges, changes, and complexities that crop up in our day to day lives. It’s time every person on this planet learns and practices resilience. The need of the hour is to be less dogmatic about what’s wrong or right and rather be more open-minded in our thinking and perceptions.”

If we look at Dr. Stejskal’s journey, her background is inspirational. Today, she’s not only gained a repute as a coach or speaker but also an author of the book, Flourish or Fold: The Five Practices of Particularly Resilient People, that is scheduled for release this year. Having traveled globally for her education and work, Dr. Stejskal believes it taught her empathy, understanding of cultural diversity, appreciation towards different perspectives, and having fewer expectations from the world out there. As a coach who works with employees and leaders regularly, Dr. Taryn aims to continue helping them build and strengthen skills that improve their resilience.

While the work world doesn’t seem to slow down, organizations can consider helping and equipping their employees with some of the essential skills needed to run a business as well as the workforce. In Dr. Stejskal’s words, resilience is key to forming an agile workforce – and guiding employees as well as employers learn how to not only adjust but also thrive in times of change. Through Dr. Taryn’s guidance, people will be able to harness resilience as a means to leave fulfilling lives.