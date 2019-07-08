How to Authenticate a Hermes Bag

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Hermes handbags are undeniably the most luxurious and expensive handbags in the world. Exclusivity, craftsmanship, quality, and sophistication are things that you can expect from a Hermes bag, however, what if these things have been compromised? If you do not leave it to the professionals, there are big chances that you will be purchasing a knock-off Hermes bag. Fake Hermes bags are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which creates a big problem in this luxury handbag company, especially for online stores. However, in this article, you will be able to read about some tips for authenticating a Hermes bag by yourself. Let’s take a look:

1. The logo stamp

The logo on the inside of each bag should be precise and clear, and it should read “Hermes Paris Made in France”. The logo is embossed on the material by using a technique called heat stamping. A lot of knock-offs will feature a logo that has been printed out or pressed into the leather. The fonts did change over the last few years, so do not panic when you see that yours is different from the other ones you have seen. Recently, the logo has become quite thin.

2. The Stitching

Each and every bag is crafted by an expert that is extensively trained in making luxurious good, more specifically, Hermes goods. When you are examining the stitching on the bag, you will want to look for the signature saddle stitching that is usual for Hermes bags. Of course, you would expect that the stitching on these bags is flawless, however, this is not the case. According to the experts from www.hermesexperts.com, if the saddle stitching is absolutely flawless, it can be an indicator that it is made in a factory, as opposed to being made by a human hand. Subtle signs of imperfection demonstrate that the handbag is made by hand, and not bu a machine. Keep in mind that there should be no loose threads.

3. The Zipper

The zippers on the inside should have design elements that are distinctive for this brand. You will be able to find an “H” at the exact end of the zipper. Also, the metal on a real Hermes bag should have a matte finish, not a shiny metal. The zipper should be easy to use and it should not be difficult to open or close it.

4. The Padlock and Keys

The Birkin and Kelly Hermes bags will come with a padlock and key in front of it. The padlock will have a Hermes engraving at the bottom and the number on the padlock should be the same as the number on the keys.

5. The Authenticity Card

This is one of the easiest ways to spot a fake Hermes product. Hermes has never and will never issue authenticity cards with the goods. If you have bough one and if you got an authenticity card that looks quite legitimate, you should know that it probably a fake Hermes product. You could ask about the card when authenticating the bag. If the seller is transparent and know their way around stuff, they will correct you and tell you that Hermes never issues an authenticity card with their products, hence, the seller will be admitting to selling you a fake bag.

Conclusion

When you are thinking about buying a Hermes handbag, it is important to know that all of their products are crafted by experienced artisans, hence, any sign of defect or error is a sign that you should leave the bag in the store. Keep these tips in mind when you are searching for a Hermes bag and you will be able to avoid buying a fake product.