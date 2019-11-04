How to Plan the Perfect Dinner Party for a Wedding Anniversary

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

People usually plan a wedding anniversary dinner once a year, however, people also love marking their 5th, 10th, 15th, and 20th anniversary by organizing a wedding anniversary party. If you are planning on organizing a wedding anniversary party for yourself or someone else, the tips from this article will help you learn what steps you should take in order to organize it successfully.

Let’s take a closer look at the tips:

1. Decide on Your Budget

First things first, you will need to decide what your budget will be in order to prevent yourself from spending more than you can afford. The budget will affect other things as well including the location you can choose, and the number of guests you can invite, hence, you will need to set a budget and stick to it.

2. Decide Who Will Get an Invitation

When people organize these parties, they usually invite their close and extended family members and their close friends. You should think about who was there on your wedding day or consider whom you have been friends with for a long period of time. You will also want to decide whether you will want them to bring their kids since it will impact your budget. Keep in mind, if you want to invite their kids too, you will want to include their names on the invitations as well.

3. Set the Date and Time

If possible, the party should happen on the exact wedding date, however, if that is not possible, it is okay to hold it a week before or after the anniversary date. You should definitely avoid holding the party during a holiday season since it be more expensive and some people may not be able to attend your party.

4. Choose a Location

If you are planning on organizing a smaller, informal party, you can opt for it taking place at your home. However, if it is a larger, formal party, you might want to rent a venue such as a restaurant or another location that you find fit. According to the website laforetrestaurant.com, you should always reserve the venue early on in order to get the date and time that you want. You might also ask the venue staff for recommendations for other services like a DJ or band, photographer, or caterer. This will make your event planning easier.

5. Send the Invitations

As previously mentioned, these events can be either formal or informal, hence, the means of inviting will also be different. If it is informal, you can opt for sending an online invitation or inviting people by calling them and if it is more formal, you should print and send the invitations. Keep in mind that the invitation should include children, a dress code (if there is one), plus ones, and any other thing that you might consider important. Also, send the invitations at least 2 to 3 weeks before the event in order for people to have time to prepare.

6. Choose the Entertainment

This step can include almost anything – from slideshows of pictures of the couple on their wedding day to dancing, outdoor games, karaoke, and so on. Whatever activity and entertainment suits you and your guests best, that is what you should go for. Also, it is always a good idea to ask the people who will be attending to send an interesting memory or photo with you and your spouse, which will make the slideshow even more personal, not only for you but for your guests as well.

Conclusion

By following the six steps from this article, you will be able to make the entire process of organizing a wedding anniversary party easier, less time-consuming, as well as less overwhelming for you. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning your anniversary party!