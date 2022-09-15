All About Probiotics – How to Take Them

You probably have already heard of or come across probiotics at some point in your fitness and/or wellness journey. And truth be told, liquid probiotics as one at shopwellabs.com are representative of the immense strides that modern nutrition has taken in the past couple of years in a bid to improve overall gut health. Ideally, these are supplements that contain a culture of live microorganisms such as beneficial digestive bacteria or yeast that are otherwise naturally found in your system. Speaking of which, there are several reasons why you need to continuously add good bacteria to your system, some of which we will get into in a bit.

What are the Potential Benefits of Taking a Probiotic?

Being useful bacteria that play an immense role in balancing your gut microbiome, it should not come as a surprise that probiotics can benefit your body in various ways. And this includes ways that you wouldn’t have imagined in the first place, such as;

Improvement of Your Mental Health State

Scientists have recently stumbled upon the link between one’s central nervous system (CNS), especially the brain, and their gut microbiome. More specifically, this is known as the gut-brain axis, and taking probiotics is thought to be capable of positively influencing it. This, of course, explains why you are less likely to be depressed or anxious if you have a balanced microbiome.

Better Blood Pressure Management

Did you that consuming probiotics on a regular and consistent basis can help you get a better hand on your blood pressure? There’s a review that unearthed how intake of probiotics favors an increase in the sunshine vitamin which may be pivotal in preventing the consequences of high blood pressure. Further research also confirms that the close association between cardiovascular health and intestinal gut flora could one day be important in the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

Three Signs that You Need a Probiotic ASAP

Now that you are familiar with the concept that probiotics are central to improving your overall mental and physical health, it is important to be in a position to recognize some of the signs you need a probiotic in your daily regimen. Here’s a quick but comprehensive preview of that.

You Have Recently Taken a Barrage of Antibiotics That May Have Knocked Your System Out of Balance

Here’s the thing; as much as antibiotics represent one of the greatest discoveries of modern medicine, we cannot simply ignore the numerous side effects that accompany their usage. Taking antibiotics indiscriminately has the potential to unsettle the delicate balance of your digestive system as good/beneficial bacteria can get wiped out alongside the harmful ones over the course of the prescription. Which, as a matter of fact, is usually characterized by a bout of diarrhea or constipation. As such, you may need to re-introduce the beneficial bacteria to restore order to your system through a probiotic.

You Feel Bloated, Generally Unwell, and Have Skin Issues

One of the glaring signs that your digestive system has been knocked out of balance and that you have more bad bacteria than good in your gut is feeling perpetually bloated. And sometimes, this is usually accompanied by unexplained skin issues and feeling generally unwell thanks to the dysfunction of your system.

What’s more, sometimes these non-specific health systems can include the following;

Stool changes such as unexplained diarrhea or constipation

Abdominal pain

Chronic fatigue and a general lack of enthusiasm or motivation

Brain Fog, Memory Loss, and Cognitive Dysfunction

You’d be surprised by the impact that the state of your gut has on your mental health and overall well-being. Apparently, scientists are of the idea that how well and finely tuned your gut is has a direct correlation to our cognitive faculties. As such, it is not uncommon for people whose digestive system is out of balance to experience mood disturbances, anxiety, and unexplained depression. Besides, most often than not, these non-specific symptoms are at times accompanied by short-term memory problems and unexplained sleep problems.

How to Use Probiotics for Maximum Beneficial Effect

Knowing that you need such a unique food supplement is one thing, but learning how to use probiotics is a whole different story altogether. You see, the importance of these microorganisms cannot be overstated, which explains why they have been linked to the following health benefits

Quick weight loss and muscle build-up

Improved overall digestion

Improved immune function

Clearer and healthier-looking skin

Better mood, energy levels, and general enthusiasm

Granted, some supplement manufacturers might recommend taking their probiotics on an empty stomach for best results while others will advise you to take the matrix alongside your food. Either way, the key takeaway here is consistency should you decide to take the probiotic with or without food.

Secondly, it is widely believed that taking probiotics alongside specific foods can go a long way in optimizing their effectiveness. Studies show, for instance, that these beneficial microorganisms had a higher survival rate when taken alongside low-fat milk or oatmeal as compared with only apple juice or water.

Lastly, it is important to consult a qualified nutritionist or medical professional if you have a particular health condition that you are looking to arrest or bring under control using probiotics. This way, you stand a better chance of narrowing down to a particular strain that will impact the most benefits with regard to your gut health problems. A good example, for instance, is how Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus strains are highly recommended for patients suffering from constipation, antibiotic-related diarrhea, and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome).

In Closing

There’s no denying that probiotics can play an invaluable and significant role in your quest for recovery from a chronic illness, particularly if they are introduced at the right juncture in your wellness or healing journey. Having said that, you need the proper foundation to give this supplement the best chance of helping you overcome a gut-related problem. And this includes taking the supplement consistently at the right time and in the accompaniment of the right food.