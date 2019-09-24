Inside The Denver Gem & Mineral Show

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For ten days, Denver Colorado will be home to the Denver Gem & Mineral Show, an expo featuring over 900 vendors and exhibitors. The annual show will have gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry, as well as tools and supplies.

The show is a non-profit event run entirely by volunteers from multiple gem and mineral shows around the state of Colorado. As such, many of the exhibits are presented by passionate collectors with serious expertise. The Denver Fine Mineral Show, a mini-show within the larger expo, focuses exclusively on fine mineral dealers. They are higher quality and have passed rigorous tests in the following categories: beauty, color, contrast, luster, transparency, size, quality and dimension.

Another mini-show within the Denver Gem & Mineral Show is the Colorado Mineral & Fossil Show, which features real fossils alongside the minerals. The area is no stranger to fossils — which have been discovered throughout Colorado for years. Fossils discovered in Colorado date back all the way to the Paleozoic era, which ranged from 541 to 251 million years ago. Colorado is also home to the Stegosaurus! They were first discovered in 1877 in the state, and it has become the state’s official fossil and dinosaur.

Don’t think that all the fossils will be dinosaur bones, however! The ones on display at the Mineral & Fossil Show can range from sharks teeth to petrified wood and even insects trapped in amber — just like in Jurassic Park! Some of the specimens can even be cheaper than you’d expect! According to FossilEra.com, a site that offers authentic fossil specimens, things like dinosaur teeth are more common than you might expect and can be bought at a reasonable price. Like sharks, many dinosaurs lost hundreds or thousands of teeth in its lifetime, meaning there are quite a few fossilized teeth to be found!

If you’re looking for jewelry more than fossils, the International Gem & Jewelry Show and Bead Renaissance might catch your eye. They focus more on gemstones and jewelry, with vendors selling gems, beads, and jewels from across the world. You can also learn the latest in jewelry technology, like ‘smart’ accessories that track your health or 3D printed rings.

While the dazzling display of fossils and gemstones might make the Denver Gem & Mineral Show look like a museum, it isn’t! However, many museums take part in the event by hosting exhibits at the show. The Smithsonian has taken part in the expo with a special exhibit, showcasing rare items to the public, and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science participates every year.

The Denver Gem & Mineral show happens every September in Denver, Colorado, with vendors from across the globe taking part in the public show.