Is Barack Obama Following Porn Star Sara Jay?

The former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, is very active on Twitter, and he is following a lot of interesting people. But Twitter users have gone berserk over the fact that he is currently following porn star named Sara Jay.

Many Twitter users had something to say, and some of the comments were “Idk bout y’all, but seeing Sara Jay trending made me feel even more connected to @BarackObama. My man,” and “Sara Jay – Obama thought he was logged in to his incognito account …..”

– Sees that Sara Jay is top trending

– Sees that Sara Jay has a Twitter account

– Sees who is following Sara Jay 2020 is WEEEEEIIIIIIRD pic.twitter.com/tcL1a4u9H4 — Tyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) March 14, 2020

Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, was also mentioned, as many are wondering how she is going to react over this fact. A lot of GIF’s were present, alongside some comments like “Michelle when she realizes why Sara Jay is trending…” this particular Twitter user posted a GIF of her taking Barack Obama’s phone out of his hand.

The former president of the United States of America recently wished a happy birthday to his wife, Michele Obama. He posted a warm message on his Twitter account, writing, “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby.” Michele turned 56 years, while Barack Obama is currently 58 years old. We will see how this situation will develop further, and will Michelle be upset over the fact that her husband is following an adult movie star, Sara Jay.