Izzy Stannard Bio, Life, Boy or a Girl, Net Worth

It’s never too early to start a successful career or to become famous. Sometimes, you can need a little luck, and your career can begin to rise. That’s precisely what happened to the young actor Izzy Stannard. Even though he is only 15 now, he already has some significant achievements. Also, a lot of people love him for his talent and charisma, which is the teen actor showing in his projects. Probably, the most important role for his career is NBC’s show named Good Girls.

Except that he found his spot in the acting sky, the boy is interesting to the public eye because of controversies about his gender.

To find out what’s his gender and other information about his personal and career life, you should keep reading the article below.

View this post on Instagram Isaiah is so handsome ❤ A post shared by Isaiah Stannard 🌈 (@izzystannardsite) on Jun 26, 2019 at 6:52am PDT

Childhood

Isaiah Stannard was born in New York City, the United States of America, on the 1st of October 2004. He holds American nationality and has white ethnicity. There are no details about his parents, siblings, or childhood, as the teen actor doesn’t want to reveal these details. It’s only known that he grew up in New York and that he had a healthy and happy childhood.

The young actor showed an interest in acting at an early age, and that’s the reason why he attended professional art school. In school, he showed a lot of talents, and he practiced his voice and dancing.

Professional Career

The first role for the teen actor was in the project Charlie, and with it, he gained a lot of fans. However, his first movie was named Party Dress, and he played as a Harper Klein. Watching him in the film was entertaining, and people loved the teen actor for his humor.

Later on, he participated in the movie Brad’s Status, and he led the voice in the film Star Stuff: The Story of Carl Sagan.

Alongside Reno Wilson, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman, Stannard was a part of the Good Girl. After this role, he gained even more fame and glory.

View this post on Instagram I want to meet him 😭 A post shared by Isaiah Stannard 🌈 (@izzystannardsite) on Apr 2, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

Is Izzy a girl or a boy?

Stannard was a topic of the media because of the controversies about his gender. Interestingly, Izzy was born as a girl named Isaiah. However, from an early age, he likes to represent himself as a boy.

We can see him dressed as a boy, and he declares himself as a male. The courage to talk publicly about his gender brought him even more fans.

Izzy Stannard Net Worth

Even though he is young, the teen actor already earns money from his acting career. Izzy Stannard’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be $50,000.